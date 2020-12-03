FREE PODCAST 12/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Kenny Omega winning World Title, AEW partnering with Impact, debut of Sting in AEW, more (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: What a show! Mike and Andrew talk about AEW partnering with Impact (WHAT?!). Oh, Sting debuted! Plus, the guys discuss MJF, Darby Allin, and Cody, and take listener emails. But let’s face it, the majority of this show is dominated by Kenny Omega winning the World Title, AEW partnering with Impact Wrestling, and the debut of Sting in AEW. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

