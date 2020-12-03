VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Omega-Moxley and Impact and Callis angle, what will Sting mean to AEW, Pat Patterson, review of Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, plus Takeover preview (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss a wide range of topics beginning with the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley title change and the Impact and Don Callis angle. Then, what will Sting mean to AEW, followed by a Pat Patterson discussion, reviews of Raw, AEW Dynamite, and NXT on USA, plus a Takeover Wargames preview.

