News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Sting-TNT, Sasha Banks, WWE speak, Abadon, Lana vs. Brandi, Omega-Moxley, 205 Live episode one, WCW PPV names, more (60 min)

December 4, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • What announce team would you choose to call a Lana vs. Brandi Rhodes “Iron Man” match?
  • A Challenge: Name the 16 wrestlers who opened the first night of 205 Live and who was in the inaugural championship match?
  • Can you make the case Sasha Banks didn’t actually turn babyface?
  • What are the worst cases of “WWE speak” over the years besides “Superstars”?
  • Is Wade overstating the ability of AEW to attract a “second million viewers” by producing their shows differently with more slick video packages?
  • Follow-up on the WWE $39 million settlement and how the insurance company involvement could change the perspective on WWE’s role.
  • Doesn’t Hikaru Shida have to act scared of Abadon for the gimmick to work at all?
  • Does Kenny Omega’s selling for Jon Moxley define him down?
  • Thoughts on WWE’s documentary style specials on Undertaker last month?
  • What pro wrestling cutouts should be in the stands at NFL games?
  • What other WCW PPV titles should be brought back by NXT or WWE besides Halloween Havoc and the Great American Bash?
  • Do people in the U.S. really care about Sting being back on a TV network (TNT)? Does that factor in to their excitement?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020