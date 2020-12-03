News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (5/30/1993): Keller & Schire discuss WCW Slamboree PPV results and how the old-timers were utilized, preview WWF King of the Ring tournament on PPV, Hogan’s wrestling future (23 min)

December 3, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 30, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire. They discuss WCW Slamboree PPV results and how the old-timers were utilized, preview WWF King of the Ring tournament on PPV, Hogan’s wrestling future, live calls, and more. This is a shorter episode than usual.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020