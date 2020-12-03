VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1697 (December 3, 2020): Keller’s cover story on Pat Patterson, Keller’s AEW “Winter is Coming” report, Mitchell column on Reigns’s heel act, Parks on wrestling authority figures

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1697

Cover-dated December 3, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Pat Patterson… Keller’s AEW “Winter is Coming” report on Sting’s debut and Kenny Omega’s AEW Title win over Jon Moxley, plus Keller’s newsletter-exclusive VIP reports on NXT on USA… Bruce Mitchell’s column on Roman Reigns’s heel act… Greg Parks’s feature column on wrestling authority figures… And more…

