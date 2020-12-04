11/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns & Uso vs. Owens & Otis, Corbin vs. Murphy rematch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an image of Pat Patterson on the big screen and then the roster gathered on the stage for a moment of silence, including Gerald Brisco. They went to Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole said he had an incredible mind, body, and spirit. They did a ten bell salute. A “Thank you, Pat!” chant aired.

-The Smackdown opening theme aired. Then the camera panned the screens in ThunderDome.

-Kayla Braxton introduced the show from mid-ring. She introduced Roman Reigns, noting he will team with his cousin Jey Uso to against Kevin Owens & Otis later. (Otis is a surprising choice for Owens’ tag partner.) She touted his accomplishments and then his music played and he walked out with Paul Heyman and Jey.