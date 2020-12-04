11/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns & Uso vs. Owens & Otis, Corbin vs. Murphy rematch

News Ticker

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

December 4, 2020

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT
DECEMBER 4, 2020
ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)
AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an image of Pat Patterson on the big screen and then the roster gathered on the stage for a moment of silence, including Gerald Brisco. They went to Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole said he had an incredible mind, body, and spirit. They did a ten bell salute. A “Thank you, Pat!” chant aired.

-The Smackdown opening theme aired. Then the camera panned the screens in ThunderDome.

-Kayla Braxton introduced the show from mid-ring. She introduced Roman Reigns, noting he will team with his cousin Jey Uso to against Kevin Owens & Otis later. (Otis is a surprising choice for Owens’ tag partner.) She touted his accomplishments and then his music played and he walked out with Paul Heyman and Jey.

