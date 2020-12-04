AEW Dynamite demo ranking update, how to watch Impact Wrestling next Tuesday, Impact viewership baseline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-AEW Dynamite, for the first time ever, finished no. 1 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.42 ranking, according to PWTorch’s rating source. It finished ahead of other top five ranked shows “Big Screen Movie” on Freeform, “Big Bang Theory” on TBS, and ESPN’s college basketball coverage. With the peak political season in the rear view mirror, the news network programming occupied only three of the top ten spots, and none of the top five. PWTorch broke the ratings and viewership news yesterday with a detailed report on total viewership, key demos, key metrics, and relevant stats.

-At the end of AEW Dynamite this week, Don Callis said he and Kenny Omega would discuss their relationship on next Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact airs on the AXS TV cable network, which has limited availability compared to TNT. Impact Wrestling is available on Charter Spectrum cable, Direct TV, Dish Network, Verizon FIOS, AT&T U-verse, and several key streaming services – Sling TV, Philo, and AT&T Now. Both Sling TV and Philo offer free trials (Philo is 7 days, Sling is 3 days). So next week, if you want to watch the Omega and Callis announcement on Impact, you can get a free trial to see it. Impact also is available to watch live on Twitch. Clips are likely to appear on YouTube and perhaps AEW and Impact Wrestling websites. Impact Wrestling’s website has yet to put up anything acknowledging that Callis was on Dynamite.

-Impact drew 166,000 viewers on Tuesday this week on Impact, according to PWTorch’s ratings source, the highest viewership in over a month. The prior four weeks averaged from 116,000 to 149,000. Impact is likely to see a ratings increase because of the Dynamite tie-in and curiosity over the extent to which AEW and Impact are working together.

