FREE PODCAST 12/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos: Orton vs. Wyatt in main event, Drew McIntyre teams with Sheamus against Miz & Morrison & Styles, Asuka vs. Baszler, more (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor and host of the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the success of Randy Orton vs. The Fiend at this point in time, whether or not the lack of a rooting interest for fans hurts Orton or Bray Wyatt, Bray as a star outside of the Firefly Funhouse, the juggling of Drew McIntyre feuds including the long burn with Sheamus, the quick turnaround with A.J. Styles, and the comedic piece with Miz and Morrison, the state of the Raw women’s division, Cedric Alexander shining in the Hurt Business, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO