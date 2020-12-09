12/9 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega title win fallout, Sting’s sitdown interview, Shaq talks with Schiavone, Inner Circle Ultimatum, Bucks vs. Hyrbid 2, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW Dynamite opening theme aired, including Sting now included in it twice. Ross introduced the show and touted last week’s Dynamite as the most successful ever. (It didn’t come close to the debut episode’s viewership over a year ago.)

-The Young Bucks made their ring entrance.

-A brief interview aired from earlier in the day with Dasha asking The Young Bucks about their match and also Kenny Omega. Matt said nobody is happier for Kenny because he’s their best friend, but they haven’t seen him all week.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. HYBRID 2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)

Hybid attacked the Bucks during ring introductions. The ref rewarded them by calling for the bell to ring to start the match. The Bucks made an immediate comeback and suplexed Evans onto Angelico. Evans and Hybrid rolled to the floor to regroup. Nick did a flip corkscrew dive onto Hybrid 2 at ringside. Schiavone said after what happened last week, it rekindled a lot of people’s interest in pro wrestling. Ross plugged Schiavone’s interview with Sting later.

Hyrbid soon took over with some flashy double-team highspots. Schiavone plugged his chat with Shaq coming up later, which he said included Brandi Rhodes. The Bucks came back with some superkicks. A few minutes later, Matt sunset bombed Evans off the ring apron and over the barricade right into The Acclaimed who caught him and fell backwards. Back in the ring Nick took it to Angelico. The Bucks landed a double-team move for a near fall. Hybrid took over a minute later when Evans returned to the ring. Evans landed a 450 springboard splash for a near fall. Angelico followed up with a crucifix bomb attempt, but Matt slipped free and sent Angelico into the corner with a hurcanrana where Nick kicked him. Evans broke up the cover. Nick landed a Doomsday Device on Evans on the ramp, and then back in the ring the Bucks scored a believable near fall on Angelico after a double superkick.

Angelico lifted his knees on a Nick 450 splash. Nick rolled out of the way as Matt went for a top ropemoonsault, but he landed awkward on his left ankle. Evans landed a huracanrana on Matt and then leaped onto Nick with 450 splash at ringside. Back in the ring, Angelico went after Matt’s ankle and applied a leglock. Evans guarded against a Nick save. The ref let him stand there and did nothing. When Nick stood on the ring apron, Evans dove at him. Nick moved. Nick then landed a leaping senton onto Angelico to break the hold on Matt. Evans yanked Nick off the ring apron as they set up another move. He then cartwheel flipped over the top rope, but the Bucks caught hiim. Matt held him as Nick springboarded off the top rope for a spike piledriver. Back in the ring, Angelico rolled up Matt for a two count, but Nick kicked him in the face. The Bucks then landed stereo superkicks. They landed the BTE Trigger for the win.

WINNER: The Bucks in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild athletic match, as you’d expect with these two teams.)

-After the match, they showed The Acclaimed yelling at the Bucks from ringside. They leaped the barricade. Kaz and Daniels ran out and blocked them. The Acclaimed bailed out and backed away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tony Khan put The Acclaimed together and is really high on both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. A feud with them and SCU firms up that they’re now part of the main Dynamite tag team scene. The challenge for Bowens is to not be overshadowed by Caster, whose stood out more lately with his raps.)

-They cut to MJF and Wardlow backstage. MJF said he gets to upset a bunch of “not-so-smart marks tonight” when he Bashes in Orange Cassidy’s brains to retain his ring. He vowed to hurt him and love every second of it.

-Excalibur hyped Orange Cassidy vs. MJF in what he called the main event of the show. He also hyped the Inner Circle Ultimatum. They also ran down other segments and matches including “the macabre, creepy Abadon” in action, Dark Order #10 vs. Dustin Rhodes, Carsity Blondes vs. FTR, Lance Archer & Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston & Butcher & Blade, plus they’d hear from Kenny and Sting later in separate interviews.

-A vignette aired with Darby Allin reacting ink blots while sitting a table opposite of a guy administering the test. Darby saw outlines of Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Brian Cage. Darby described each of them. He said he’s dealt with 27 years of shit from people like Cage. He said Cage has a chance to beat him for the TNT Title. The guy showed an image of Sting. Darby just smiled.

(Keller’s Analysis: I love the unique presentation of Darby’s character.)

-Cody began his ring entrance with Arn Anderson. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Cody and Arn. When Schiavone asked Cody for his thoughts, the lights went out and then Sting’s video began to play on the big screen. Sting then walked out as snow fell on him. Arn walked up to Sting and said he just wanted to see up close if he was real. Ross talked about their history and how there’s no love lost between them. Arn said he sees that Sting and Cody each have an gena, so he’d see his way out of the ring. He left. Schiavone then told Sting, “Who am I to stand here. Here you go buddy.” He handed Sting the mic. Sting asked if he was kidding and insistedon a hug. Sting affectionately talked about how excited Schiavone was last week when Sting showed up. Schiavone exclaimed, “It’s Stingggg!” Fans cheered. Schivaone smiled and hugged Sting. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Ross said, “There’s a little bit of fanboy in all of us.”

Cody welcomed Sting back. He thanked him for the assist last week. He said he’s been waiting to share a ring with him for a very, very long time. Sting said he’snot there for him. “At least not right now,” he said in a friendly way. He said something makes him feel at home in Daily’s Place. He looked up at Darby sitting in the stands. Fans chanted “Darby! Darby!” He said as he looks at ringside, he sees “the animals are the same, but different in a lot of ways.” He said he’s in the jungle, and the Stinger has come full circle and he’s on TNT once again.

Cody said, “Like I said, sir, welcome back.” Sting said he knows Cody know everything that goes on around there. He said the only thing for sure about Sting is that nothing is for sure. He said he is signed officially with AEW and he plans to be close to the AEW fans and the promotion for a long time. He said he plans to spend a lot of time right there. He said the way he chooses to play is his business, though. He put his arm around Cody and pulled him in tight and said, “See ya’ around, kid.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was tremendous. In so many ways. Cody, a big star in AEW, paid reverence to him. Sting endorsed Darby. Longtime Sting fans got to live vicariously through Schivaone, who was great in his role. Sting seemed genuinely comfortable and affable, but he also was an alpha, letting Cody know that he is going to do what he wants and it’s up to him what he reveals about his plans and when. Sting works best when he’s framed as being both mysterious and in charge. Khan & Co. get that.)

-Taz was standing backstage with his son, Powrehouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks. He mocked the precious moment they just watched. He talked about what happened last week when they were beating up Darby and Cody, and then Tony Khan signed Sting to back up his golden boys. Starks spoke a few words about Cody’s former star student, who is now with them. Taz said his men are always ready to beat somebody’s ass. “Who betta?” asked Cage.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is really good use of Taz, and the diverse mix of wrestlers in his group creates a cool faction, all with different looks and styles, but all seem to fit well with Taz. Good promo. Hobbs is still snarling.)

(2) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Tully Blanchard) vs. VARSITY BLONDES (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.)

Ross said Brian Pillman Sr. was an amazing athlete, but also crazy. He said he loved the guy. Ross said the Varsity Blondes were making their Dynamite debut. They mentioned Pillman Sr. teamed with Steve Austin as the Hollywood Blondes back in the ’90s. The Blondes got in some early offense. As FTR took over, they cut to an early break. [c/ss]

Back live, FTR were still in control of Pillman. Garrison got the hot-tag. Ross made a Dick Murdoch reference after a brainbuster suplex by Dax. If JBL was on commentary, he’s be calling Garrison a taller Simpson Brother from the 1980s World Class Championship Wrestling territory. FTR finished Pilllman shortly thereafter with a Goodnight Express. After the match, FTR got into an argument and shoving with Jurassic Express at ringside.

WINNERS: FTR in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This style of presenting wrestling matches on TV is so much better than WWE’s mix-n-matching wrestlers and teams feuding in match after match after match with non-finishes or distraction finishes to the point all novelty of seeing them wrestle is replaced by burnout. FTR get to show off their personalities and signature moves, and a young team loses but gets some moments to shine before the finish.)

-Backstage Alex Marvez interviewed “Hangman” Page at the bar about facing Matt Hardy & Private Party next week, but he has no partners. Alex Reynolds & John Silver showed up behind the bar and offered to be his partners. He nicely said no, but they asked who else it’d be. Then changed his mind and said it’d be just one match, and this doesn’t mean he’s joining Dark Order. “It’s one and done,” he said. Silver and Reynolds celebrated excitedly.

-Dark Order made their way to the ring. [c]

(3) DARK ORDER #10 vs. DUSTIN RHODES (w/Lee Johnson)



The announcers said Lee Johnson is part of the Nightmare Family. (He’s not even listed on AEW’s website roster page yet.) Dustin took it to 10 early as the announcers touted that 10 (Preston Vance) is among the toughest members of Dark Order. 10 kicked Aaron Solow at ringside when he reached out and grabbed at him. Back in the ring, Dustin finsihed Dustin with a running bulldog for the win.

WINNER: Rhodes in 3:00.

-After the match, Johnson entered to celebrate with Dustin when Evil Uno led Dark Order back to the ring. he said he isn’t there to fight. He said they can’t change their past, but he can affect their future. He talked about the Rhodes family name. He said it comes with pressure. He said in AEW he is but the third most important Rhodes. He said they can help him and he could take his place in the Dark Order as no. 7. Schiavone said he doesn’t want to be that number. “What do you say, 7?” Uno asked. Dustin held out his hand as if he was considering it. Ross wondered what he was even thinking about. Dustin slapped him. Uno stood and held off his men as they lunged toward the ring. He said in time when he sees the light and understands what he understands, Dustin will come begging to join them.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve been an advocate of Dustin getting more TV time on Dynamite. If they were holding off the first year on seeing to be pushing family and founders too much, the point was made and it’s good to see Dustin maybe getting featured a bit more. A Dark Order storyline is good use of him.)

-Schiavone sat alongside “AEW Chief Brand Officer” Brandi Rhodes to chat with Shaq. Brandi was upset that Schiavone touted his achievements more than her. She said, “It’s fine, go ahead,” but she wasn’t happy. Shaq talked about how he and Tay Conti go way back, but he didn’t like what she did to Brandi’s arm. She said she hopes they can stop all of this and nobody is going to get hurt. Shaq said he and Cody went back and forth on Twitter, and no disrespect was meant, he was just messing. He said he is excited to see Tay and Brandi goat it. He rubbed his hands together. Shaq told Brandi that while she’s recovering, she should watch Tay and get some pointers. She asked if he was serious. He said he was. She said it was a pattern of disrespect, and she’s sick of that shit. She said he’s an overgrown asshole. She threw her cup down and stormed off.

(Keller’s Analysis: I still don’t think the corporate titles in real life should be mentioned in the TV setting where it’s all about characters and storylines. Brandi was sufficiently unlikable here, but I’m not sure she was going for that. I’m never sure if she’s aware of how she comes across.) [c]

-Inner Circle made their way to the ring, led by Chris Jericho. The fans finished singing Jericho’s entrance theme lyrics. MJF gave him a bit of a pep talk. Jericho said this is a serious night, as it could be the last time they ever see them together in an AEW ring. He said last week on Dynamite, he said they have seven days to decide if they’re going to move forward to become the most powerful faction in pro wrestling history or disband forever. He said the shit going on isn’t what he planned for when they bought MJF and Wardlow into the mix. He said the arguing and shoving like petulant punks was embarrassing and sickening will never happen again. He said Wardlow doesn’t like Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara doesn’t like MJF and Ortiz doesn’t like any of this and Santana is so pissed off he didn’t even show up to work this week. He said it’s time to decide if they move forward as a unit and a team or do they end it all tonight. He asked everyone to air any grievances.

MJF asked if he could speak. He said he wanted everyone to understand that he loves each of them as brothers. He said he’s starting to understand that he might be the issue. “And I think I know why,” he said. He said he sees on social media that people think he wants to break up the group, and maybe they are starting to buy the hype. He said he wanted to be part of the faction and create bonds that would never be broken. When he addressed Sammy, Sammy told him to shut his damn mouth. “Screw this guy, Chris,” he said.

[HOUR TWO]

Jericho said he saw him almost throw in the towel last week. MJF said it was a misunderstanding, and he had sweat on his brow. He swore on his life that was the truth. Ortiz stepped up and said Santana made him realize that MJF and Wardlow are assets and great talents and definitely beneficial to the group, “but as human beings, that’s questionable.” He told Wardlow he’s great. He told MJF he’s growing on him like a fungus. He turned to Sammy and told him to shake MJF’s hand. He said he gets that Jericho chose MJF, not him, but in life you can’t choose the hand you’re dealt. He said Sammy is better than MJF and he knows it. MJF laughed as if that was absurd, but MJF offered a handshake anyway. Sammy paced, then said, “Alright, I’ll shake his hand.” He turned to Jericho and said he trusts him with everything. Sammy said if one more thing happens with MJF, he’s telling MJF and Jericho that he’ll quit Inner Circle. Jericho said, “Okay. Shake his hand.” Sammy and MJF shook hands.

Jericho said this is huge and he appreciates him standing up for himself. He said it seems like everything is cool. Hager then said, “Uh, I’ve got a question. Why does this guy keep staring at me?” Wardlow lashed out and said Hager creeps him out because he’s been staring at him since he entered the company. Jericho said, “I have an idea. How about we agree to stop staring at each other.” Hager said he could stop staring right now. Wardlow said he could, too. Then they side-stared at each other for the rest of the segment. (Funny.) Jericho said it’s now time to agree to the future. MJF interrupted Jericho and said he’s going to beat the living crap out of Cassidy. Jericho said, “Max, you’re ruining it.” MJF agreed to stop. Jericho asked everyone to bring their middle fingers center-ring together. Jericho yelled, “Inner Circle for life, baby!” Jericho’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Entertaining segment. Everyone played their role well. It extends Inner Circle being a unit, but doesn’t really undo any of the reason to believe they cannot last. But the band-aid was effectively applied by Jericho to try to buy some time to try to make it work.)

-Marvez interviewed FTR and Tully backstage. Cash took blame for losing to the Bucks. Tully said he can’t blame himself because he wasn’t there. He said they’re invincible together. He said other wrestlers do crazy dives in battle royals. Dax said they are the ’82 Ford Bronco and the baddest team on the planet. He told Marvez, “Fear the Revelation.” (FTR!)

-Eddie Kingston and Butcher & Blade with Bunny walked out. [c]

(4) EDDIE KINGSTON & THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE (w/The Bunny) vs. LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) & THE LUCHA BROS.

Back from the break, they were brawling at ringside before the match officially began. Butcher suplexed Penta onto the ringside barricade. The match then officially began with Archer taking it to Kingston. Ross said Butcher resembles Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody a little. Schiavone complimented how in shape Blade is. Bunny took a cheapshot at Fenix. Ross called her a Jezebel. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

Fenix dove onto Kingston at ringside, but he took a harder fall on the floor than any force delivered to Kingston against the barricade. Blade then avoided a top rope leap by Fenix. Butcher and Blade delivered a tandem powebomb/neckbreaker for the win. Schiavone said they were outnumbered. Excalibur agreed, including Bunny making it four-on-two.

WINNERS: Kingston & Butcher & Blade in 7:00.

-Archer attacked the heels after the match in frustration. Butcher saved Blade from a running Razor’s Edger. Archer’s music played.

-Ross threw backstage to some chaos. Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill were beating up Red Velvet as Vickie Guerrero cheered them on. Serena Deeb and Big Swole ran in for the save. They brawled briefly before being separated. Excalibur said Jade has made powerful allies.

(5) ABADON vs. TESHA PRICE

Abadon crawled onto the stage and to the ring. Schiavone said he doesn’t know what to make of her. They showed a clip of her scaring Hikaru Shida two weeks ago. Schiavone said she’s not so much afraid of her as she is not sure what to make of her. Abadon brutalized Price from the start and finished her quickly. Ross called her a “mad woman” and said “she’s possessed.”

WINNER: Abadon in 1:00.

-Abadon beat up Price after the match. Shida came out with a kendo stick and eyed her from the stage. She then hit her in the head with the stick and helped Price out of the ring. Abadon went down,m but then sat up a few seconds later. “Put the women and children to bed, will ya’?” Ross said.

-Ross hyped Kenny Omega would speak next for the first time on Dynamite. No mentions of Impact yet. He said he would have Don Callis with him.

-Dasha interviewed Jericho and asked if they’re all on the same page. Jericho, along with Hager, Ortiz, and Sammy, said they are all together. He said they’ll join MJF and Wardlow at ringside tonight to be sure he retains the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He guaranteed victory. [c]

-A helicopter arrived on site as Schiavone stood in the ring. It landed in the parking lot. Ross said they’ve made an impact, then added, “No pun intended.” Excalibur said Omega broke the gentleman’s agreement last week that he proposed and agreed to. Omega got out of the helicopter followed by Callis. Marvez tried to interview him in the parking lot. Callis said he can watch like everyone else what they have to say in the ring. Ross said they’re really proud of what they’ve done.

-Justin Roberts did the ring introduction, touting Omega’s 12-match singles winning streak and many other accolades. The women with brooms came out onto the stage. Kenny then walked out with the belt over his shoulder. Callis accompanied him. Ross said they ran like scalded dogs last week.

Schiavone promptly asked them about the gentleman’s agreement. He said he was never more disgusted in his life than what happened last week on Dynamite. Callis said the fans are also upset, so is Tony Khan. He said Tony invited him there and treated him like an honored guest in his house. He said he feels screwed. “You’re welcome for your first lesson,” he said. “Welcome to the wrestling business, kid.” He said they’re saying this was the biggest screwjob since Montreal. Callis said hell froze over and all the paradigms are being broken because he was on Impact Wrestling on AXS last week. He said the people want to know how they cooked this up. He said it wasn’t weeks of planning, it was years. He talked about knowing Kenny since he was ten years old. He said he’s been watching him and guiding him like an invisible hand. He brought up the TokyoDome match against Chris Jericho three years ago. He said Khan said without that match, there’d be no AEW. He said those who say they stole something, “You cannot steal something you created.” He said fans wanted seven-star Kenny Omega, and now they’ve got him.

Omega said he’s acted dignified and bided his time as they plotted and planned. He said they pulled off their plan successfully. He said none of his accomplishments compare to the AEW Title belt he now holds. He said last week’s match was a seven-star classic. He said it was also a performance, fine art, and professional. He said everyone watching fell for it hook, line, and sinker. He got worked up and took off his sunglasses and showed off his black eye. He admitted he used a microphone, but no one kicks out of a One-Winged Angel. Callis said the people can’t handle it. Callis said some people make money, other make matches, but Kenny makes history. Kenny then did his closing words: “Good bye and good night, bang.” A smugly self-satisfied Omega and Callis left to his music.

(Keller’s Analysis: Early verdict is the Callis/Omega pairing is a big win.)

-Ross said he didn’t know what to say, but it’s time to move on to more pleasant things. They plugged for next week: Cody vs. Angelico, Hangman Page & Silver & Reynolds vs. Private Party & Matt Hardy, The Acclaimed vs. Daniels & Kaz, and Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Big Swole & Serena Deeb. Also, a Dec. 23 episode would air after the end of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics game. Then Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 would have a “New Year’s Smash”theme with Jericho on commentary on Dec. 30 and Snoop Dogg on Jan. 6.

-Justin Roberts introduced MJF. He noted the match would last until TV time expired. MJF made his entrance. [c]

(6) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/The Best Friends) vs. MJF (w/Inner Circle) – Diamond Ring Finals

MJF attacked Cassidy before the bell and broke his sunglasses. MJF got into it with Trent and Taylor at irngside. Jeicho, Sammy, Wardlow, and Ortiz yelled at them to back off. They cut to a break a couple minutes in, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

Cassidy flip dove onto Inner Circle at ringside. Cassidy fled when Jericho wound up his bat. Ross said it turned into an impromptu lumberjack match with Griff Garrison and Brian Pilllman Jr. at ringside, too. The ref didn’t buy the fake baseball bat bump in the ring. Cassidy hit the Beach Break for a near fall. MJF went for a Fujiwara Armbar seconds later. Cassidy broke free and landed a Orange Punch for a near fall. He landed a second Orange Punch, but Wardlow put MJF’s leg on the bottom rope. The wrestlers at ringside brawled. As the ref was preoccupied with them, Miro ran out and clotheslined Cassidy. Kip Sabian joined him on the stage. Excalibur said the ref can’t call what he can’t see. MJF draped his arm over Cassidy and the ref counted to three.

WINNER: MJF in 10:00 to retain his Diamond Ring.

-After the match, the Best Friends brawled with Sabian & Miro on the stage. Miro punched a security guy who tried to break things up. He then tossed him off the stage to the floor. “It’s Christmas and these guys have families!” exclaimed Schiavone. “What’s wrong with these men? I hope that man’s family wasn’t watching.” Miro posed on the stage. MJF then claimed to a ringside camera, “I beat him clean. I beat him smack-dab in the middle of the ring.” Ross signed off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: One of the better start-to-finish episodes of Dynamite, minus a singular defining great match, which isn’t going to be a weekly thing anyway.

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW