12/9 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Sting’s First Words in AEW, Kenny Omega’s Post Impact Appearance, The Young Bucks vs. TH2 more.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

December 9, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-JR Opened the broadcast saying that the show last week was the most successful Dynamite ever. Hmm.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. TH2

TH2 attacked the Bucks before the opening bell. Shortly after the assault the Bucks took control and tried a move on the apron, but they were thwarted. A quick move by both Jackson’s helped them regain control. Matt went though the ropes and Nick went over them onto TH2. Jack Evans eventually ended up in the ring and both Bucks assaulted him.

After all that Angelico and Nick Jackson were in the ring and the legal men. After a number of tags, Jack Evans did a moonsaut onto the floor. TH2 then hit tandem offense on Matt Jackson, A second attempt of the same move led to a Nick Jackson Superkick on Jack Evans. Nick was then tagged in and he was able to get offense on both Jack Evans and Angelico. He then got a near fall on Angelico.

Matt Jackson threw Jack Evans into The Acclaimed who were ringside. Angelico then kicked out of a Risky Business. Evans then reappeared and tagged himself in. Evans then hit a 450 and got a near fall. Angelico kicked out of a double super kick. Angelico then got his knees up on a move off of the top rope. Evan’s then hit another 450. At the same time Angelico put Matt Jackson in a submission move, Nick Jackson broke up the hold with a top rope dive.

The Bucks hit a Meltzer driver on the outside of the ring. In response Angelico got a near fall roll up. Then Angelico was met with a double super kick and a BTE Trigger. He was then pinned.

Winner: The Young Bucks in 13:00

(Sage’s analysis: A fun match that was exactly as Sean Raddican’s interview with The Young Bucks would allude too. It was a total spot fest, and it was very entertaining. This match won’t lead to anything but it was a good time.)

-Post match, The Acclaimed tried to get in the ring. They were stopped by SCU.

-MJF said that he was gonna hurt Orange Cassidy and retain his dynamite ring.

-The announce team ran down the card for the night.

-A Darby Allin video was shown. In the video Darby is doing a Rorschach test. He talks about Team Taz members and laughs at an ink blot that looks like Sting.

-Cody walked out to the ring. [c]

Cody was asked about Sting, The lights went out and Sting’s music hit, and he walked to the ring. Arn left the ring, and so did Tony. Sting hugged Tony before he left, Sting then put Tony over. Cody then said welcome back and thanked him for the assist last week. Cody has been waiting to share the ring with him. Sting said he wasn’t here for him and pointed to Darby Allin in the crowd. Sting announced that he was officially signed to AEW, and plans to be at AEW a long time. Sting then said see you around kid to Cody and left.

-Team Taz is backstage talking about Sting and how they were getting the best of everyone last week and they were lucky Sting showed up. Hook (Taz’s Son) was annoyed as part of Team Taz.

(2) FTR vs. THE VARSITY BLONDS

Cash Wheeler and Brian Pillman Jr. started the match. Wheeler started by pulling the hair of Pillman. FTR then kept Pillman isolated and tagged in each other. Pillman got some offense in and tagged in Griff Garrison. The Blonds hit some tandem offense, leaving Pillman and Wheeler as the legal men. FTR quickly teamed up and took control of the match. [c]

FTR were dominating Pillman as the show retuned. Griff Garrison got the hot tag and ran roughshot on FTR. Garrison hit a double spear and got a near fall. Pillman tagged himself in and was immediately taken down by Dax Harwood. Harwood tagged in Wheeler and they pinned Pillman.

Winner: FTR in 9:00

(Sage’s analysis: Predictable match, but I though Garrison looked really good in his spot.)

-Adam Page was at a bar being interviewed. Silver and Reynolds of Dark Order appeared and offered to be his tag team partner next week on dynamite. [c]

(3) DUSTIN RHODES vs. 10

A collar and elbow tie-up had 10 on the winning end. Rhodes then got the advantage with power moves. The two battled on the outside on the ring. Back in 10 was in command with a Spine-buster. Rhodes got a counterattack in an got control of the fight. Dustin hit a Bulldog and got the pin.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes in 5:00

(Sage’s analysis: A weird match. 10 looked strong, then he was jobbed out in a matter of seconds. Really odd.)

-Evil Uno came out post match and tried to recruit Dustin to The Dark Order, as 7. Dustin Slapped Uno as his answer.

-Tony, Brandi and Shaq had a sit-down. Shaq said he is a fan of Jade Cargill, but he didn’t like what Jade did to Brandi. He says he has respect for all wrestlers but he can’t wait to see Jade vs. Brandi. Shaq made a comment to Brandi and she dumped her drink on him. [c]

(Sage’s analysis: Thanks I Hate It!)

-Jericho and the Inner Circle came out for their Ultimatum. Santana was absent from the rest of the Inner Circle. Jericho ran down some of their issues form the last few weeks. MJF said that he loves all of them, but he said he might be the issue. He said that people thinks he wants to take over the group, but he just wants to be part of the group. Sammy entered and he and MJF argued. Jericho called out MJF for his action last week and trying to frame Sammy. Ortiz said MJF and Wardlow are great wrestlers, but personally he doesn’t know. Ortiz then ordered Sammy to shake MJF’s hand. Sammy shook his hand, but he warned everyone that he would quit Inner Circle if anything else happens, which I am sure it won’t. Jericho announced that evening was on the same page. Hager asked why Wardlow is staring at him. Jericho says that they should just stop doing that. All the members joined middle fingers in the ring to sign their blood oath.

-FTR were backstage. They talked about their loss to The Bucks. Tully took responsibility because he wasn’t there. They said they only want AEW Tag Titles. [c]

(4) EDDIE KINGSTON & THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE vs. THE LUCHA BROS. & LANCE ARCHER

The match started with all six men going at it before the match officially started. It started with Archer and Kingston as the legal men. Butcher took out Fenix and tagged in Blade to work Rey over. Kingston got tagged in next and joined the fun. Kingston tagged Blade next and they continued working on Fenix.

Fenix got a quick cutter and tried to get the tag to Archer, which he eventually did. Archer then went on a rampage against all three members of the opposing team. [c]

When the show returned Archer and Blade were in the ring. Archer got the hot tag to Fenix who was able to get offense on all the men of the other team. Fenix hit his head on the outside on a nasty dive. Blade then hit a move and got the pinfall win.

Winner: Kingston, Butcher, and Blade in 10:00

(Sage’s analysis: There are winner’s and losers, I’m happy to see Kingston, Butcher, and Blade get wins. They are all so great. I wasn’t a huge fan of the Archer stuff post match.)

-After the match Archer looked strong and fought the winning team.

-Red Velvet was being assaulted by Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose.

(5) ABADON vs. TESHA PRICE

Abadon hit a clothesline and body strikes to start. She then no sold a strike by Price. Abadon then hit a leg trop and then a neck breaker move for the pinfall win.

Winner: Abadon in 1:00

(Sage’s analysis: a match to help set up the Shida/Abadon match in two weeks or so.)

-Shida came out with a Kendo stick to stop the assault on Price post match. She hit Abadon with the stick, Abadon then did an Undertaker sit up to no sell that strike.

-Chris Jericho was backstage, saying all the members of the Inner circle are on the same page. He announced they would be ringside for MJF’s match tonight. [c]

-Kenny Omega and Don Callis arrived via Helicopter. Kenny emerged from the heel entrance. He walked to the ring with Don Callis. Tony was upset with what happened last week, Don Callis then went over who feels screwed over. Callis welcomed Tony Khan to the wrestling business. Callis say this plan was years in the making, Callis was the invisible hand and because of him and Kenny there is an AEW. He then turned date mic over to Omega. Kenny said that he never begged to get someone a job, he waited and it worked out so well. The only thing that matters is the most prestigious prize in wresting. He said his match last week was like performance art and that everyone that watched it fell for it, especially Jon Moxley. Callis took the mic and said that Kenny makes history. Kenny then did his good night bit.

-The announce team then went over the card for next week’s show. [c]

(6) MJF vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

MJF started by attacking Cassidy as he was taking off his jacket. MJF then hit suplex after suplex. Cassidy countered on one of the attempts and on the apron Cassidy hit the ring post on an orange punch as MJF dodged. MJF came to the outside of the ring to meet Cassidy and hit him with some power moves. MJF grabbed the same hand of Cassidy and pressed his fingers into the metal part of the turnbuckle.

Back in the ring MJF continued to work the fingers of Cassidy. MJF thwarted a few counter attacks by Cassidy and stomped on the fingers of Cassidy in the process. Cassidy was thrown to the outside and beat up a-la lumberjack match by Inner Circle as MJF distracted the referee. [c]

MJF was still in control as the show returned. Cassidy countered and hit a dive on MJF, and a Tilt-a-whirl DDT. Another DDT lead to a near fall for Cassidy. Cassidy got another near fall and he sold his finger/hand injury. MJF hit a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Cassidy hit a springboard senton onto all of Inner Circle. Back in the ring MJF hit a heat seeker and used the ropes for leverage on the pin. The ref saw this and broke the count.

Cassidy did the fake being hit with weapon bit and hit the beach breaker for a near fall. Then Cassidy hit the orange punch for another near fall. A second Orange Punch lead to another cover, but MJF got his foot on the bottom rope. Miro can out and took out Cassidy. MJF took advantage and got the pin.

Winner: MJF in 14:00

(Sage’s analysis: I like this match even though it had way way to much crap going on. I would cut about half of that stuff out. But, I do like the super heel heat on Miro at the end. If Cassidy were to have the Dynamite Ring it would be a relic and not ever mentioned again so it should be with MJF.)

Overall analysis: Overall the show was good. There were some really good matches and some good stories being told. I liked the Bucks match, Cody and Sting, Kenny Omega’s appearance, the Inner Circle stuff, and Miro looking like an actual bad ass. The other stuff was just ok. The Shaq stuff with Brandi is the absolute worst, they have got to pivot off of that its not to late Tony!