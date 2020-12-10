FREE PODCAST 12/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Kenny Omega’s appearance on Impact, Sting’s first words on AEW, MJF and Inner Circle, more (64 min)

News Ticker

December 10, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: What a show! Mike and Andrew talk about AEW and Kenny Omega’s appearance on Impact, as well as how the Omega-Moxley title change was followed up on Dynamite this week. They talk about Sting’s first words being spoken on AEW TV, MJF and the Inner Circle, and then take a slew of emails on a whole bunch of topics. Plus, they end the show with a John Cena inspirational tweet of the week! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

