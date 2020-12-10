VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Dynamite ratings, Sting, Omega & Callis on Impact, NXT Takeover review, return of Karion Kross, Raw, Smackdown, New Japan, UFC (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the surge in AEW Dynamite ratings and could it prompt a move by NXT to another night, the Sting segment with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega & Don Callis on Impact and Dynamite, a full NXT Takeover review, a review of NXT on USA including the return of Karion Kross, full reviews of Raw and Smackdown, and finally the latest from New Japan and UFC.

