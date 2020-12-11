VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best pro wrestling streaming networks, favorite video games, Hogan-AWA, Dog Food Eating, Radicalz, Retribution, Sting-Darby-Cody, Bryan-Bucks incident (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

Did Daniel Bryan go too far in being stiff with The Young Bucks in PWG back in 2009?

What are Todd and Wade’s favorite video games, video consoles, and what’s the last game they played?

What are the best pro wrestling streaming networks?

Which pro wrestler from about 50 years ago would you want to see in UFC today?

What if Verne Gagne had given Hulk Hogan the AWA Title before he could jump to the WWF? Would it have changed the course of wrestling history?

Should Tony Khan try to get Don Callis full time as a manager and booker?

Which legendary wrestlers would be most likely and least likely to agree to be part of a dog food eating angle like Roman Reigns one year ago?

Should pro wrestling promoters consider the Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather PPV model of a discounted price for a pre-purchase?

Why wasn’t NXT part of the Survivor Series this year, and is it a sign that Vince McMahon thinks of them again as a developmental brand again? Does Vince McMahon have less interest in competing with AEW?

Would you have changed anything about the Radicalz debut in WWE? Why was Shane Douglas so unpopular in WWE locker room and was it mostly his fault or the fault of a toxic locker room?

What was the deal with Lex Luger’s “Narcissus” gimmick and did Luger have any chance to actually be “the next Hulk Hogan”?

Shouldn’t AEW put Jim Ross out to pasture, especially considering his “put the women and children to bed” line on Dynamite this week?

Has pro wrestling’s continuation during COVID made everything seem too normal and contributed to people not wearing masks?

Is Retribution just a spoof on AEW, including a list of over a half-dozen similarities between Retribution’s push and how WWE perceives AEW to support the theory?

Does AEW have the most stacked tag team division of any promotion ever?

What does Todd think about academia being utilized in pro wrestling?

When Cody mentioned Darby Allin reminding him of Sting around 8-9 months ago, was that planting the seed for something AEW expected to happen later?

Why does the referee stop his count when a tag partner breaks up a pin but a wrestler is still covered with his shoulders down? And why don’t wrestlers break the ankle of opponents in submissions rather than just try to inflict pain, storyline-wise?

