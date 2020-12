SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup discuss Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzales, Pete Dunn vs. Killian Dain, The Garganos, Ciampa vs. Grimes, Grizzled Young Vets vs. Imperium vs. Ever Rise, Swerve vs. Jake Atlas and the fallout from NXT Takeover WarGames, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO