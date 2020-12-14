VIP AUDIO 12/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A country boy can survive! Talking the classic 2005 run of James Gibson in ROH with Grappl’s Benno (149 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined for the very first time by the host of Grappl Spotlight, Benno! Using his encyclopedic knowledge of mid-2000s ROH, Benno chats with Alan for two and a half hours about one of the best runs in company history – but also one that may not be all that well known by newer fans. Yes, digging into 2005 the lads reminisce about the fantastic eight months spent by James Gibson aka Jamie Noble in ROH. His quest for gold, the technical classics, the epic babyface performances – it’s all covered in here with breakdowns of matches with the likes of Austin Aries, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Roderick Strong, and more! A really fun slice of independent wrestling nostalgia. Check it out!

