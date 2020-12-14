FREE PODCAST 12/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Flagship Flashback: (12-14-10) Keller & Powell talk Cena-Barrett, WWE’s Top 50 Superstars DVD order, Lesnar future, Slammys (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (12-14-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the John Cena-Barrett disappointing angle on Raw, WWE’s Top 50 Superstars DVD order, the potential of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE, a way to reformat the Slammys, and more.

