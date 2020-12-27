AEW FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds in AEW including Cody & Darby vs. Team Taz, Pac & Co. vs. Eddie Kingston & Co., Brit Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) CODY RHODES & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: After Cody defeated Angelico on Dynamite, Team Taz taunted Cody from the stage. They mocked Cody and Brandi’s pregnancy announcement. Team Taz attempted to storm the ring, but the lights went out and Sting confronted them. Hobbs tried go face-to-face with Sting, but the rest of team Taz held him back. Sting acknowledged Cody and Darby Allin, who was watching from the stands.

Highs & Lows: Sting hasn’t answered any questions since his debut. His intentions seem pure, but the audience isn’t sure yet. While delaying the answers builds intrigue, it also creates concern. Does AEW know where this feud is going? Have they about the best way to use Sting ahead of time? If they have, Sting will have clearly stated baby face motives. He may remain a solo entity, but will always act with integrity.

Start of Feud: November 7, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Sting will likely have a few matches in AEW. He should tag alongside Cody, Darby, or both before facing either of them individually. Whichever side he ends up on, he should come out victorious in his return match.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

New Developments: Eddie Kingston cut a promo in which he called out all of his enemies. He called out Pac and said he wouldn’t be returning since Kingston injured his neck. He called out Lance Archer who immediately ran out to the ring. Before Archer could get to Kingston, The Kingston Family attacked Archer. The Lucha Bros and Pac made the save and brawled with The Family in the ring. Archer and Pac both attacked Kingston as The Family pulled him to safety. Archer and Pac stared each other down as The Family retreated to the back.

Highs & Lows: Kingston is a true heel. He’s completely unlikeable and doesn’t allow the fans to cheer for him. Both Pac and Archer felt somewhat aimless before this feud, and Kingston provides the perfect target. The dissension between the two leaves more questions than answers. Archer seems far more suited to be a heel, especially since he towers over most of the AEW roster.

Start of Feud: November 19, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: This seemingly can’t end with anything other than a multi-person match between these two factions. With Omega as AEW’s heel world champion, Pac should emerge from this feud as the clear winner and challenger to Omega’s reign. Seeds for this feud were planted later in the night. Pac confronted Omega and reminded him that his partner, Rey Fenix, was only eliminated from the number one contender tournament due to injury. Pac declared that Tony Kahn sanctioned a match between Fenix and Omega on next week’s Dynamite for the AEW world title.

(2) BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

New Developments: In a backstage interview, Rosa blamed Baker for costing her the NWA women’s title. Baker attacked Rosa as Rebel poured water all over Rosa’s face. Baker smeared Rosa’s face paint and asked the cameraperson if Rosa’s “ugly” face broke the camera.

Highs & Lows: Baker is a fantastic heel. She embraces it more each time we see her and seems more comfortable in that role than ever. Rosa, on the other hand, is a definte babyface. She has all the credentials of a legitimate badass and compliments Baker’s cowardly tendencies perfectly. It remains to be seen if Baker can hold her own against Rosa in the ring. Baker’s only weakness is her ability to have a standout match.

Start of Feud: November 7, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: What’s great about this feud is that it can go either way and both wrestlers will benefit. Rosa can overcome Baker and establish herself as a top babyface in AEW. Conversely, Baker can overcome Rosa with heel tactics, establishing herself as one of AEW’s tops heels. Ultimately, Rosa should beat baker and go on to win the AEW women’s title. Her legitimacy and likeability would help to establish that title and put it on par with the men’s world title.

