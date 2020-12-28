Editor’s Note concerning a published column regarding the death of Jon Huber

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Editor’s Note:

Yesterday on PWTorch.com, senior columnist Bruce Mitchell published an editorial concerning the death of Jon Huber (a/k/a Brodie Lee, Luke Harper) that did not go through the normal vetting and editing process for Mitchell’s columns in general, and especially for such a sensitive topic.

I was not given the opportunity to see the column before it was published.

Out of deference to Bruce’s 30 years as a staff writer, I chose not to immediately remove or edit the column as I assessed the situation, which included a discussion with him.

Based on that conversation and additional reporting, I decided that the column does not meet our standards for publication. The piece has been removed from the site.