VIP AUDIO 12/27 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: 2020 in Review-ish (92 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns to take a look back at what was a difficult year for British Wrestling. To do so, he’s joined by Benno and Gareth, fresh off a marathon 5 1/2 hour Grappl Spotlight livestream, and WH Park of POST Wrestling. Together they talk about how Chris Brookes and Drew Parker are finding Japan, the impact of Speaking Out on Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr., the future prospects for RevPro and PROGRESS, the continuing problems with NXT UK, and whether Pete Dunne’s new look is an improvement.

