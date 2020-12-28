FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Guest host Zack Heydorn is joined by Ryan Droste to discuss the career of Brodie Lee, Smackdown’s huge rating on Christmas night, more (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts and is joined by Ryan Droste from the Top Rope Nation podcast to break down this week in wrestling. Specific discussion points include remembering the career of Brodie Lee, Smackdown’s huge rating on Christmas night, Roman Reigns elevating his challengers, comparing and contrasting Raw and Smackdown, possible Royal Rumble winners, the impact Talking Smack is having for Smackdown stars including Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and others, a look ahead to AEW’s New Years Bash show on New Years Eve, and more. Enjoy!

