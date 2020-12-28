VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – The News: Wrestling industry mourns death of AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, review and analysis of Austin’s stellar interview with Drew McIntyre (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses the death of AEW wrestler Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), also known as Luke Harper in WWE. Then a detailed review of the remarkable WWE Network interview Steve Austin led with Drew McIntyre including what really stood out about how Drew approaches his role as a top guy and Austin’s clear appreciation for Drew’s respect for holding a spot and a title he once held.

