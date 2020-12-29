12/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Swann vs. Young vs. Edwards vs. Austin vs. Miguel, Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North, Raju vs. Manik

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2020 (RECORDED)

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Hosts: Josh Matthews, Scott D’Amore

-A graphic was shown in memory of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber.

-Impact opening video.

-It’s the Best of Impact 2020, Part Two. Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore introduced the show in front of the holiday decorations again. They plugged the Hard to Kill PPV and discussed the main event of Kenny Omega & the Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & the Motor City Machine Guns.

-Highlight video of Slammiversary, including the return of the Motor City Machine Guns, the debuts of Heath, EC3, Eric Young & the Good Brothers, and the comeback of Rich Swann. [c]

-Willie Mack’s New Year’s Resolution was to keep doing what he is doing and to travel the world.

-Josh and D’Amore discussed the upcoming Genesis special.

(1) ACE AUSTIN (c) vs. WILLIE MACK – Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

This match was from the Rebellion special on Impact TV. Clips of the match were shown, which was won by Mack to win the title.

WINNER: Willie Mack

-The hosts discussed the Willie Mack vs. Moose I-Quit match coming up at Genesis. [c]

-Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz’s New Year’s Resolution was to win the Knockouts Tag Team Title.

-The hosts discussed the Knockouts Tag Team tournament and showed the brackets. They discussed past champions including Gail Kim & Madison Rayne.

-Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee promo. Purrazzo addressed Taya Valkyrie’s challenge for a match at Hard to Kill. Purrazzo accepted and said when she defeats Taya then she will be next to be the longest reigning Knockouts champion. [c]

-Rich Swann played the guitar and said his resolution was to bring Impact to the highest level.

-The hosts discussed next week’s matches, which include:

K.C. Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin

Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering

Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havoc & Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament match

Moose vs. Matthew Palmer in a 3-minute challenge

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Plus, an appearance from Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers

-Video package about Rich Swann’s year, including his injury and rehab.

-The hosts discussed Rich Swann and talked about the six-man main event at Hard to Kill. [c]

-Jordynne Grace’s resolution was to respond less to people on Twitter.

-The hosts discussed the return of the Motor City Machine Guns to Impact. D’Amore talked about his history with the Guns and their history in Impact.

(2) THE NORTH (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) (c) vs. THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)—Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match

This was from the Guns’ second match after returning to Impact. It was edited but a nice chunk of the match was shown. Sabin pinned Page to win the belts.

WINNERS: Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin

-The hosts discussed the Guns’ win and talked about the Hard to Kill main event again. They showed tweets of Impact stars discussing the match. [c]

-Johnny Swinger’s resolution was to wish a Happy New Year to Bill Watts.

-Acey Romero approached Crazzy Steve backstage. Acey said Larry D was set up in the shooting of John E. Bravo and asked Steve if he knew anything. Steve said that he heard the shot came from the groom’s side of the wedding. He suggested that Acey talk to Johnny Swinger.

-The hosts discussed Wrestle House. D’Amore said it was entertaining and made Johnny Swinger a star.

-Video recap package of Wrestle House. [c]

-The hosts discussed Manik’s upcoming X Division title defense against Rohit Raju & Chris Bey at Hard to Kill.

(3) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. MANIK – Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

This match was from Final Resolution earlier this month. Clips were shown of the match. Manik (TJP under a mask) won the title after a rollup.

WINNER: Manik

-The hosts discussed the X Division title match again and teased the upcoming match of the year. [c]

-Brian Myers said he doesn’t make resolutions because you should be your best at all times.

-The hosts discussed the Impact Hall of Fame. D’Amore remarked who would have ever thought we would see The Rock and the AEW World Champion on Impact. The Rock’s induction speech was shown, followed by Shamrock’s speech. [c]

-Eddie Edwards said he sets goals instead of resolutions. He wants to continue on a forward path.

-The hosts discussed all of the top matches in Impact for the year.

(4) RICH SWANN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS vs. ERIC YOUNG vs. ACE AUSTIN vs. TREY MIGUEL – Impact Wrestling World Title match

This match was selected as the Impact Match of the Year by the fans. This was the 5-way match for the vacant Impact World Title at Slammiversary. The match was almost shown in its entirety. Eddie Edwards beat Ace Austin to win the match.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards

-Eddie Edwards thanked the fans for voting and for selecting his title win as the match of the year. He also thanked the Impact staff.

-Josh and D’Amore thanked everyone for watching and wished everyone a Happy New Year.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good recap for fans who may have missed some of the events of Impact throughout 2020. An effective job was done in getting newcomers familiar with the major players in Impact. They did a good job of setting the table for the first Impact episode of 2021, as well as Genesis and Hard to Kill too.

