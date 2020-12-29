Brodie Lee’s widow writes about her husband’s death, their life together, addresses editorial pulled from this site

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Huber’s widow Amanda Huber posted a message on Instagram about her late husband (a/k/a Brodie Lee) on Tuesday night, providing more details on his medical situation and criticizing an editorial column by a now-former PWTorch.com columnist.

She also spoke about the journey they’d been on as a couple and how good things seemed to be before his death.

“Imagine being 17 and spending a night chatting with a mutual friend,” she wrote. “Then realizing that they were ‘the one.'”

She said they spent seven years in an on again/off again relationship, gave it one last shot, went through therapy, and dated some more.

She spoke about discovering they were having a baby boy “the day he is downsized” (from WWE). She talked about him getting his dream job (in AEW) only to suffer an injury.

“You go on to build your dream life with another perfect little boy, 2 crazy dogs, and 5 cats. They get an opportunity to really bet on themselves and you watch them shine like never before. Life is SO good.”

She then said he got sick one day, then got sicker and sicker. “You know how much they value their privacy, so you ask those helping you to keep it quiet out of respect for them,” she said. “You watch helplessly as they worse and worse. Covid test, after covid test, after covid test, come back negative. You almost pray for a positive one because it would be some kind of answer. You never get one.

“Suddenly they are gone.”

She then commented on an opinion piece published on PWTorch Sunday by Bruce Mitchell. The column has since been removed, and PWTorch parted ways with the author on Tuesday.

“You have to try to figure out how to imagine your future now,” she wrote. “Then you read a ‘journalist’ demanding ‘transparency’ and insinuates you’re hiding something. That it’s some type of cover up. Something more so sinister. That you aren’t serving his memory best by not offering up information you’re still trying to process. As if his death was a public health hazard. It wasn’t. It was a tragedy.

“There is no cover up. There’s no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed. What kind of position does that put you in? When you’re trying to grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because, since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened.

“It wasn’t covid. There’s no shame in dying from Covid, but it’s not what it was. You have no answers and you’re just left there. Can you just fuckin’ imagine that?”

AEW is dedicating Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite to the memory of Brodie Lee.

Join us on this special episode of #AEWDynamite as we honor the memory of Mr. Brodie Lee with matches dedicated to his legacy. Ft #DarkOrder, @YoungBucks, @CodyRhodes, @OrangeCassidy, @The_MJF, @IAmJericho on commentary, & more. Watch LIVE Wed night on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/vUgh9LPBYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2020

C.M. Punk has announced he’ll be donating all proceeds from any of his merchandise sales for the next month to Lee’s family.

Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://t.co/XoKLvEqPwu merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yJD2pzuUD4 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 28, 2020

Sami Zayn, among so many wrestlers who got to know Lee, posted photos and shared a memory.

May 2013, Tampa. Great beach day.

To pop the boys I went around telling women I was a single dad & Brodie Jr. was my son.

Brodie emerged from the sea, tall, jacked, long hair & crazy beard, so all day I referred to him as ‘The Mighty Poseidon’ & he held Brodie Jr. to the heavens. pic.twitter.com/9bDwKujREy — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 30, 2020

Impact Wrestling dedicated tonight’s episode on AXS TV to ee.