FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Keller reads touching listener reactions to AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute last night, then classic interviews with Taz and Dixie Carter from five years ago (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads touching listener reactions to AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute last night, then presents two classic interviews with Taz and Dixie Carter from five years ago (1-7-2016). Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite touched a lot of people emotionally. The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show was emotionally raw as Wade and callers talked about personal stories in 2020 that led to the Brodie Lee tribute being all the more poignant and moving than maybe they anticipated. Wade reads some letters from listeners of last night’s show sharing their personal stories and how they related to the emotions, especially that of father-son relationships.

Then a flashback to an interview episode five years ago with both Taz and TNA President Dixie Carter. Taz talks about being an announcer on Smackdown and what Mauro Ranallo is in for plus the wrestler mentality of facing a serious shoulder injury like John Cena. Dixie talks about TNA’s debut on Pop TV this week, the future of TNA, how she hopes Pop will be their best TV partner yet, what TNA’s focus will be this year, and more.

Then he takes live listener calls on breaking news in the final 30 minutes.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO