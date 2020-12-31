News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Wrestle Kingdom preview and end of year wrap-up (84 min)

December 31, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado wrap up the year revealing their favorite wrestlers, matches, and storylines. Also, get up to speed with a preview for NJPW’s biggest event of the year: Wrestle Kingdom. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

