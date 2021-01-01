FREE PODCAST 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-30-15) McNeill & Fairplay wrap up 2015 and discuss Bayley’s main roster prospects, Reigns’s future, WrestleKingdom, Angle, ROH (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the December 30, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill and reality TV star Jonny Fairplay host the final Wednesday Livecast of 2015 with calls & emails on the week’s big topics in wrestling including what if WWE gives up on Roman Reigns, might Kurt Angle be brought back, what’s Bayley’s potential on the main roster, WrestleKingdom 10, the ROH Top Prospect tournament, and more! Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and Fairplay continuing the discussion of the latest news, plus the Events Center, fun, and more!

