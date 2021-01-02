FREE PODCAST 1/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Owens vs. Jey, Reigns-Owens angle, Sonya Deville returns, odd Otis-Bryan workout, live callers (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens, Big E vs. Baron Corbin, Carmella & Bayley vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks, more Luke Harper/Brodie Lee references, and more with live callers.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Jan. 3, 2020 start to finish including the returns of John Morrison, Sheamus, and the Usos to kick off 2020 with a bang, The Fiend attacks Daniel Bryan, a surprise win for Dana Brooke in a women’s tag match, Mandy Rose-Otis courtship, the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan exchange regarding the WWE Title and the Rumble and WrestleMania, and much more.

