1/5 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia, Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow, Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox, and more

AEW DARK TV REPORT

JANUARY 5, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Excalibur and Taz welcomed us to Dark. They discussed last week’s tribute show to Brodie Lee, then mentioned the first night of New Year’s Smash, tomorrow on Dynamite.

(1) JUNGLE BOY (w/Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt) vs. NICK COMOROTO

Jungle Boy used his speed early on to evade the larger Comoroto. Comoroto nailed Jungle Boy with a back elbow, then drove him face first into the middle ropes. Comoroto hit a vertical suplex but could only get a two count. Comoroto followed up with a backbreaker. Jungle Boy fought out of the corner, landing a stiff clothesline which took down Comoroto. The comeback didn’t last long, as Comoroto hit a running powerslam. Jungle Boy fought back again, hitting a dropkick to Comoroto’s knee. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap submission for the victory.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great victory by Jungle Boy, who debuted a very catchy new theme song; the 80’s hit Jungle Life by Baltimora. Excalibur mentioned that this was Jungle Boy’s ‘Christmas present’ from Tony Kahn.)

(2) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. ALEX GRACIA

Gracia took it to Rose early, landing consecutive dropkicks to knock Rose to the mat. Rose scooped Gracia up and slammed her down to the mat. Rose leveled Gracia with a clothesline, then hit the Beast Bomb powerbomb for the quick win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 2:00

– Post-match, Vickie took the mic, basically telling Gracia she needed to learn her lesson. Rose rolled Gracia back in the ring, then grabbed a table and power bombed Gracia right through it.

(Moynahan’s Take: A quick but very effective victory by Nyla here. The post-match was just as effective with Rose driving Gracia down hard through the table.)

(3) SCORPIO SKY vs. ARIEL LEVY

This was Levy’s return to Dark after last appearing a few weeks back. Levy landed a few rights before Sky knocked him down with an uppercut. Sky took advantage of a momentary distraction, hitting a series of rights, then rolling through for a quick one count. Levy kept the advantage, landing a few forearms. Sky battled back with a right hand, then a very stiff knee to Levy’s face. Sky evaded another right hand, then landed a follow up dropkick. Sky hit the TKO on Levy for the three count.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick match here, with Levy getting in a bit more offense than expected; albeit mainly consisting of punches and forearms. Nevertheless, another nice victory for Scorpio Sky.)

– Marko Stunt came to the ring with a mic. He started to speak but was quickly cut off by the Dark Order’s theme song. -1 arrived with his own mic. He came into the ring saying Stunt only wins matches because he always has a bigger person with him. -1 said he will be so much taller than Stunt when he gets older. The two shoved one another, then a few wrestlers came to break things up, including Cody, Tony Kahn, Matt Jackson.

(4) REY FENIX (w/Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. AARON SOLOW

Excalibur hyped tomorrow’s night’s championship match between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix. Solow took an early advantage, but Fenix worked his way out of it. The two traded quick reversals, ending with a stalemate in the middle of the ring. Fenix hit a spin kick to the stomach, but Solow followed up with a double stomp to Fenix’s stomach. Solow hit a float-over suplex. Solow tried following it up by suplexing Fenix to the outside, but Fenix fought out of it. Fenix knocked Solow to the outside. Back in, Solow hit a screw-high kick for a two count. Fenix fought his way out of the corner, hitting an area code (619) to Solow, then rolling through into a cutter, but Solow kicked out. Fenix hit the Fire Thunder Driver and picked up the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 6:30

(Moynahan’s Take: An early contender for the match of the night, with some solid back-and-forth action throughout. Solow reminds me of a mask-less Juventud Guerrera for whatever that’s worth. I definitely think there is a future for him in AEW.)

(5) BRANDON CUTLER vs. LOUIE VALLE

Cutler started off early, hitting a springboard clothesline on Valle, then following it up with a double leg drop. Valle fought out of the TPK. Cutler was caught with a drop toe hold, which Valle followed up with a double boot to Cutler’s face. Valle hit a dropkick to Cutler’s knee, then climbed to the top. Cutler cut him off, driving him to the outside via a dropkick. Back inside, Cutler went for a suplex, but Valle gouged his eyes. Cutler hit the TPK for the win.

WINNER: Brandon Cutler in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick but solid match here. Excalibur noted early in the match how Valle and Brodie Lee were friends going back a few years on the independent scene. After the match, Cutler spoke to the camera, telling Brodie Lee he wants to be as great a father as Brodie was.)

(6) “PRETTY” PETER AVALON vs. ANGEL FASHION

Avalon started by telling us it was time once again for “Pretty Peter’s Pageant Provocation” with Angel Fashion as the next contestant. The two locked up to start, with Avalon taking Fashion down with a side headlock. The two traded quick pin attempts. Fashion hit a running knee strike. Avalon hung Fashion off the top rope, then hit a clothesline to take back control. Avalon hit a suplex and covered for a two count. Avalon missed a moonsault. Fashion came back, hitting a missile dropkick from the top rope. Avalon shoved Fashion into the post, then hit his Martini finisher for the win.

WINNER: Peter Avalon in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was the first ‘eh’ match of the night in my opinion. While I do like the “Pretty Peter” character much more than the previous Librarian, that really isn’t saying much in the end.)

(7) IVELISSE & DIAMANTE vs. KILYNN KING & TESHA PRICE

King started things out against Ivelisse, but quickly tagged out to Price. Price took it to Ivelisse early but missed a dropkick and found herself hanging on the ropes. Ivelisse tagged in Diamante, who chopped Price hard on the chest. Diamante landed a clothesline, then pushed Price into the corner. Ivelisse and Diamante made quick tags as they cut the ring off. Price fought back, hitting a diving back elbow, then making the hot tag to King. King chopped Diamante down, then hit multiple clotheslines and kicks to Ivelisse. King hit a release German suplex but could only get a two count on Ivelisse. Diamante tagged in and locked in a submission hold for the tap out victory.

WINNERS: Ivelisse & Diamante in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I really liked the work here from Diamante and Ivelisse. They consistently work well as a team. The only thing missing is an actual Women’s tag team division for them to compete in.)

(8) THE GUNN CLUB (Billy & Austin & Colten) vs. MIKE VERNA & BEAR COUNTRY (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

The Gunn Club came into this match undefeated in trios matches. Boulder and Billy started things off. Boulder power slammed Billy with ease. Verna and Austin tagged in. Austin took Verna down with a stiff clothesline. Colten tagged in and hit a splash on Verna in the corner. Verna tagged in Bronson. Bronson ran down Colten hard with a clothesline. Boulder tagged back in, but kept Colten in his corner, then charged in with a splash. Verna tagged back in and hit a snap suplex in the process. With Bronson back in, Colten found himself fighting his way out of a headlock but was knocked down by Bronson. Verna came in and continued the onslaught on Colten, hitting a powerslam. Boulder came back in, but missed a second rope moonsault, allowing Colten to finally make the hot tag to Austin. Austin knocked down all three opponents. The match broke lose, as all six men hit the ring. Austin hit a Quick Draw on Verna for a three count.

WINNERS: The Gunn Club in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: An enjoyable six-man tag match. I enjoy The Gunn Club for their energy and I’ve really enjoyed Bear Country for their unique size and ability. Verna also showed himself well here, consistently mocking and jaw-jacking with each member of The Gunn Club.)

(9) SHANNA vs. VIPRESS

Shanna went for an early rollup for a two count. Shanna attempted a double underhook, but Vipress was able to reach the ropes for the break. Vipress hit a running boot to the side of Shanna’s jaw, then locked in a half-arm headlock. Shanna landed a series of chops to the chest of Vipress. Shanna followed up with a few running elbow strikes, then a leaping clothesline. As Vipress was draped across the bottom rope, Shanna hit a dropkick. Shanna picked up the victory after a double underhook face-first slam.

WINNER: Shanna in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Great to see Shanna back in AEW after a few weeks absent. There was not much ring rust to speak of, as Shanna looked smooth and fast in the ring.)

(10) MATT SYDAL vs. BARON BLACK

The two faced off in the ring as the match started. Sydal took Black down with an arm bar. Sydal hit two deep arm drags, then rolled Black into a crucifix pin for a two count. Black tried fighting back but Sydal took him down. Sydal whipped Black into the corner and hit a step-up enziguri. Black fired back again with a few right hands. Sydal came right back, hitting a reverse leg drop onto Black’s neck, then a standing twisted press. Black caught Sydal and turned him around into a pinning attempt for a two. Sydal went for a sunset flip, but he turned it into a submission neck hold. Black hit an atomic drop/backstabber combination. Sydal hit a spinning kick to stop Black’s momentum. With Black on the top rope, Sydal took him down, then hit his swinging neck breaker finisher for the win.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A really fun match here, with both men going back-and-forth from beginning to end. Also a very good showing for Sydal as he enters into his match against Cody on tomorrow’s Dynamite.)

(11) THUNDER ROSA vs. ASHLEY VOX

The two started off with some mat work. Thunder Rosa landed a stiff shot to the stomach of Vox, then a chop to the chest for good measure. Vox was whipped into the corner but evaded a follow up by Rosa. Vox followed up with a dropkick. Rosa took the advantage back, and proceed to drive a knee into Vox’s throat, then hit a leg drop for a two count. Rosa drove Vox into the corner, then slammed her down to the mat. Rosa locked in a tarantula on Vox in the corner, after Vox missed a splash. The two squared off in the middle of the ring, trading shots. Vox hit a nasty looking head butt on Rosa. Vox hit a spinning flatliner, but Rosa kicked out at two. Rosa picked up Vox for her finish, but Vox rolled into a pin attempt. Thunder Rosa finally hit Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was really great. The two fought hard throughout the entire match and looked stiff at times. Another match of the night contender.)

(12) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. LEE JOHNSON & SHAWN DEAN

Lee Johnson squared off with Anthony Bowens, trading hammerlocks to start things off. The two worked very quickly, with back-and-forth action ending with a dropkick by Johnson. Dean tagged in, as did Caster via blind tag. Dean hit his own dropkick on Caster, then nailed Bowens with another kick. Dean followed that up by diving onto Caster on the outside. Back inside, Dean nailed Caster with a vicious back breaker. Caster caught Dean coming off the middle rope, then draped him across the top rope for good measure. Bowens tagged in and proceeded to chop on Dean’s chest in the corner. Bowens hit an Olympic Slam for a two count. Caster tagged back in. Dean went for a backslide, but Caster rolled out and hit a stiff dropkick to Dean’s back. The Acclaimed double teamed Dean, but Dean fought out with a DDT on Caster, which allowed him to tag Johnson in. Johnson hit a few clotheslines on Bowens, then a neck breaker. Johnson then hit a Blue Thunder bomb, which was broken up by Caster before the three. Johnson and Bowens traded pin attempts. As Johnson went to the top rope, Caster came in and hit a superplex. Bowens then climbed to the top and hit a cross body on Johnson as he was being held up by Caster. Dean came back in, but The Acclaimed hit another double team move on him. The Acclaimed then hit Johnson with yet another double team move and covered for the victory.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Yet another really great match here. From start to finish, both teams worked very well together. At times, I caught myself thinking Dean and Johnson could actually take the win here. That’s not a slight, just kudos to both teams and their work.)

(13) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT

The two started off with quick reversals. Limelight slapped Del Sol, resulting in a dropkick to Limelight’s face. With Limelight on the outside, Del Sol landed a moonsault off the middle rope. Back inside, Limelight landed a powerbomb back stabber (ouch!). With Del Sol draped across the middle rope, Limelight came off the top with a diving double foot stomp. Limelight rolled through into a single leg crab, but Del Sol was able to roll out. Del Sol hit a series of strikes, then landed a neck breaker for a two count. Limelight picked up Del Sol and threw him across the top rope. Limelight climbed to the top, then hit a Spanish Fly for the victory.

WINNER: Danny Limelight in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another solid match, with an impressive looking Spanish Fly victory by Limelight to seal it for the win. According to Excalibur, this was Limelight’s first win in AEW.)

(14) FRANKIE KAZARIAN (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. GRIFF GARRISON (w/Brian Pillman Jr) vs. ANGELICO (w/Jack Evans) vs. DARIUS MARTIN (w/Dante Martin)

Darius came off the top early, landing a cross body on Kazarian. Kazarian came in and landed a stiff chop to Darius’s chest. Darius and Kazarian hit a stalemate after a series of Irish whips. Garrison entered as Darius was thrown out. Garrison hit a boot to Kazarian’s face. All four men hit the ring. As Evans jaw-jacked from the apron. Darius knocked him off with a dropkick. Garrison was sent into the ropes, where Kazarian landed a guillotine leg drop. Evans tripped Darius, which allowed Angelico to hit him in the face with a kick. Angelico dropped Darius down with a side suplex but could only get a two count. Angelico locked in a standing stretch on Darius, then locked in another submission on Garrison at the same time. Kazarian took advantage by nailing Angelico from the top rope. With all four men back in the ring, Kazarian took the three opponents out, ending with a cutter on Darius. Garrison hit a high boot to Angelico, then hit a flatliner/DDT combo on Angelico and Kazarian. Garrison and Darius hit a powerbomb combo on Kazarian for a two count. One the outside, each of the tag team partners started shoving one another until Darius hit a splash on everyone. Inside, Kazarian hit Garrison with a reverse DDT for the win.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fun, but confusing at first, as I kept waiting for an explanation as to whether this was tornado rules (which it was) or a tag situation. That aside, good fast-paced action throughout.)

(15) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. MICHAEL NAKAZAWA

Nakazawa went for a chest lock (or a purple nurple if you prefer) early on. Guevara landed a corkscrew tope on Nakazawa on the outside. Back inside, Guevara maintained control, whipping Nakazawa into the corner, then followed up with a clothesline. Nakazawa took out his oil and sprayed it on the mat, which made Guevara slip. Guevara hit Nakazawa with a hook kick, but Nakazawa rolled Guevara up for a pin attempt. Guevara missed a springboard move, which allowed Nakazawa to hit him with a spear. Nakazawa pulled down his thong (yep) but Guevara hit him with a running knee strike, then hit the GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 5:00

– After the match, Guevara took the mic and said it’s a new year, and he’s glad to say goodbye to 2020. He said his 2021 resolution is the same as it always is, since he gives it everything he has each time out. Guevara said there was no one better than him, and if anyone thinks otherwise, to show up on the next Dark or Dynamite. Guevara said he is the future teller and says he will be AEW champion.

(Moynahan’s Take: I was torn throughout this one, as I have been digging Guevara more and more as of late, but think Nakazawa is just awful. Too harsh?)

(16) ALAN “5” ANGELS vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

-1 joined the Dark Order on the stage during Angels’ entrance. Serpentico missed a dive once the bell rang. Angels evaded a few moves by Serpentico, then landed a spin kick to the stomach. Serpentico landed an elbow strike, and Angels followed up with a version of his own. Both men went to the outside, then Serpentico flipped Angels over the barrier. As Serpentico went to climb back in the ring, Luther pulled him back out. The two fought beyond the barrier and on top of Peter Avalon’s heart-shaped bed. Angels threw Serpentico back over the barrier. Back inside, Angels landed a dropkick off the ropes. As Luther distracted Angels, Serpentico landed a stiff shot. Outside, Luther nailed Angels with a boot to the face. Serpentico came over the top with a diving double foot stomp. Angels hit two elbow strikes, then a standing Sliced Bread. Angels caught Serpentico with a powerbomb for a two count. Angels climbed to the top rope but Serpentico rolled out of a frog splash attempt. Serpentico spiked Angels with a DDT but could only get a two count. As Serpentico climbed to the top, Angels hit a rising knee strike to stop his momentum. Serpentico went for a poison-ranna, but Angels landed on his feet. Angels took Luther out on the outside, then hit Serpentico with the Wing Snapper for the win.

WINNER: Alan Angels in 10:00

– After the match, The Dark Order came back out with -1, who cut a promo on Serpentico. He ended by saying “Dark Order will always beat you.”

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid match to close out the show. -1’s promo to close out the show was just so much fun to see.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Such a great show from start to finish. Perhaps it was coincidental, but since this was taped the same night as the Brodie Lee tribute show, I think it’s safe to say everyone kept their working shoes on. The match of the night honor may go to Thunder Rosa and Ashley Vox, but -1 was clearly the star of this one. Stay safe everyone!

