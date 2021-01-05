SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Tuesday night that Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross would be the opening match on the special NXT New Year’s Evil show on Wednesday January 6th. In addition, it was announced that Priest vs. Kross would take place without commercial interruption.

Tomorrow, NXT’s New Year’s Evil will battle against AEW’s New Year’s Smash and features Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in the Fight Pit, and more.