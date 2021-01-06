SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s January and hype for the Royal Rumble is starting to heat up.

Bovada has released updated betting odds for the event that takes place on January 31st on the WWE Network which reveal who the current favorites are to win both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match.

On the men’s side of things, Daniel Bryan leads the field as the favorite at +300. Keith Lee follows him at +450 with Big E clocking in right behind him at +600. Other notable lines include Edge at +1000, Brock Lesnar at +800, Goldberg at +1200, and CM Punk at +2500. If you’re willing to gamble, Vince McMahon’s odds to win the event this year are a massive +25,000.

For the women’s Royal Rumble match, Bianca Belair leads the field to win at +400. Alexa Bliss follows her at +600 with Rhea Ripley not far behind at +800. Ronda Rousey’s odds clock in at +1000 with Charlotte Flair coming in at +1200, Sasha Banks at +1600, and Bayley at +1000.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Bryan and Belair leading the field at this point isn’t a huge surprise based on what we’ve seen from both on television throughout the past month. For Bryan, it feels as if he’s been on a journey with the fans to win the Royal Rumble match since his hot run to the WrestleMania 30 main event that skipped that key step. Bryan opposite a hot Roman Reigns heel act is six years in the making and more than suitable for a WrestleMania main event – especially one for the pandemic era in which plans, venues, and other details are constantly in flux. Though Ronda Rousey’s return would give WWE mainstream attention that Bianca Belair wouldn’t generate at this point, Belair definitively winning the women’s match would further plant her as one of the main attractions that Smackdown offers. She needs credibility to help her push. A Royal Rumble win and championship match at WrestleMania would certainly provide that for her.

