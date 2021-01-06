Another talent re-signs with Ring of Honor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor continued their busy week by announcing that they have re-signed Amy Rose to a new contract. The company made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “The Diamond Diva” Amy Rose has re-signed with the company: https://t.co/Oa9METQ5Lz@RumbleBunny777 pic.twitter.com/uX0jNRifII — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 6, 2021

In addition to Rose, this week ROH re-signed Bandido and Mark Haskins to new deals as well.