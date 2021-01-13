Recent NXT signees debut in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After signing with WWE late in 2020, the Rascalz made their NXT television debut on Wednesday night.

The team, now named MSK, debuted in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and defeated the team of Isiah “Swerve” Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round.

Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK, formally Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz as the Rascalz, signed with WWE after working with Impact Wrestling since 2018. The team was also a staple act on the independent circuit with multiple tag team championship wins to their credit.

NOW CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S FULL NXT TV REPORT: 1/13 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, Dusty Classic beginning, more