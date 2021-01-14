Dark Side of the Ring season 3 premiere to feature Steve Austin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When the third season of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring series debuts, it will do so with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Per a Wrestling Inc. report, Vice has announced that the season three premiere of the show will detail the life and career of Brian Pillman. Austin will appear as he was Pillman’s friend and tag team partner. Dark Side of the Ring’s third season does not have a premiere date at this time.

Previous seasons of the show have tackled controversial wrestling topics including the Montreal screw job, the death of Owen Hart, the death of Chris Benoit, New Jack, the Fabulous Moolah, and more.

