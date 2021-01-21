Impact Wrestling announces No Surrender event, AEW stars to appear (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

No Surrender will make it’s return to the Impact Wrestling PPV calendar in February and will feature AEW stars, Private Party against The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

No Surrender will take place on Saturday February 13th 2021. The event will be available exclusively on the Impact Plus platform.

BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event will be No Surrender on Saturday February 13th! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/KaeQt3JtN2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2021

At No Surrender, Private Party will be the second AEW act to have an official match for Impact Wrestling. At last Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV event, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed with The Good Brothers and defeated Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin.

Heydorn’s Analysis: From a strict match perspective, I like this a lot. The power style of the Good Brothers and high flying aptitude of Private Party will be an interesting contrast to watch. That said, as recently as this week on AEW television Private Party have started leaning in a heel direction with newly hired manager, Matt Hardy. Pairing them now opposite a clear heel tag team in The Good Brothers blurs that line a bit for them. We’ll have to let this play out, but its concerning to see another AEW act lack a clear and definitive character path.

