FREE PODCAST 1/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (1-26-16) Keller & Powell talk Rumble fallout, WM32 scenarios, Styles-TNA dispute, Rock promo debate, live callers with live callers, emails (170 min)

January 24, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (1-26-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell for their weekly live discussion with caller and emails. This week they focus on last night’s Raw, the Fastlane main event, Royal Rumble fallout, and WrestleMania 32 scenarios and speculation, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss stories not covered on the preceding PWTorch Livecast Tuesday including a spirited discussion on the pros and cons of The Rock’s segment and whether it was too long, too familiar, or too controversial. Also, looking at both sides of the A.J. Styles-TNA dispute, did Triple H give a babyface promo on Raw, and other questions from the mailbag.

