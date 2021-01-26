VIP AUDIO 1/25 – WKH – WWE Network-Peacock News & Analysis plus full Raw review including Asuka vs. Bliss for Raw Title, Edge’s Rumble announcement, Charlotte confronts Ric Flair, Drew-Goldberg face-off, more (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents first a 15 minute breakdown and analysis of the major WWE Network move to Peacock’s streaming service. Then a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for Raw Title, Edge’s major Royal Rumble announcement, Charlotte confronts her father Ric Flair, Drew McIntyre-Goldberg face-off, Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler, Sheamus vs. John Morrison, Riddle runs the Hurt Business Gauntlet, A.J. Styles vs. R-Truth, the WWE Network-Peacock announcement, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO