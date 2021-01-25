FREE PODCAST 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 257, take a deep dive into Conor McGregor’s future prospects, evaluate top of lightweight division, more (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 257. They take a deep dive into Conor McGregor’s future prospects. Additionally, they evaluate the top of the lightweight division, have a good laugh about Ottman Azaitar’s bizarre method of getting cut from the UFC, and close the show by discussing the migration of the WWE Network to Peacock.

