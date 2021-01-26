VIP AUDIO 1/26 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Interview with Tony Deppen – Wrestling during a pandemic, impressions on time in ROH, Fight Forever Iron Man match vs. Jordan Oliver, more (38 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann to interview independent wrestling standout Tony Deppen. Deppen discusses his time in ROH, wrestling in the ROH bubble during the pandemic, and the feedback he got from ROH booker Hunter Johnston following his match against Dragon Lee at Final Battle 2020. Radican and Fann also ask Deppen about what it has been like to wrestle now that he is a father, and the challenges that might bring about going forward as he juggles being a dad with his wrestling career. Deppen also discusses his GCW career in depth, and his thoughts on going from being the gatekeeper of GCW to a star attraction. The show closes with a look at the 24-hour Fight Forever wrestling marathon being put on by GCW in conjunction with Orange Crush to raise money for independent wrestlers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deppen discusses his thoughts on being put in an Iron Man match and what people can expect from his match against Oliver, which will take place this Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can donate to Fight Forever here: https://www.indiegogo.com/ projects/fight-forever#/

You can watch Fight Forever for free this weekend on GCW’s YouTube channel or Fite.tv.

