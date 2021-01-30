News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Reliving the carnage of Smackdown and decades of Rumble action, plus Rumble predictions, parallels from twenty years ago, more (65 min)

January 30, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, your adventurers Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati relive the carnage of Smackdown and decades of Royal Rumble action. We give our predictions as well as our favorite Rumble surprises, escapes, and events, and highlight surprising parallels from twenty years ago.

