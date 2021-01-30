News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (2-4-16) Attitude Era Raw writer Ed Ferrara talks working with McMahon, Rock’s ’98 heel turn, Styles, Samoa Joe, transition to WCW, NXT (79 min)

January 30, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (2-4-2016). On this episode, Wade Keller interviews former ECW Champion and long-time WWF wrestler Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco) regarding how WrestleMania 32 is shaping up, some thoughts on an alternative-universe version of WrestleMania 32, the long list of recent injuries, and more with live callers and email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020