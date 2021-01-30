FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (2-4-16) Attitude Era Raw writer Ed Ferrara talks working with McMahon, Rock’s ’98 heel turn, Styles, Samoa Joe, transition to WCW, NXT (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (2-4-2016). On this episode, Wade Keller interviews former ECW Champion and long-time WWF wrestler Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco) regarding how WrestleMania 32 is shaping up, some thoughts on an alternative-universe version of WrestleMania 32, the long list of recent injuries, and more with live callers and email questions.

