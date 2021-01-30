VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever – Dragon System Special (Pt. 1)! The strongest candidates that have graced the rings of Toryumon & Dragon Gate (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Mike Spears and Case Lowe for the essential love letter to the Dragon System. The guys look at all the top Greatest Wrestler Ever candidates from Toryumon and Dragon Gate, and break down their candidacy with a passion and knowledge that comes from an unhealthy love of all things DG over the past 15+ years. From the man who started it all, Ultimo Dragon, to the likes of CIMA, Shingo Takagi, and Masaaki Mochizuki, who built legendary careers for themselves, and the top gaijin talents like PAC and Ricochet – it’s all covered in depth over the course of four hours of audio that leaves no stone unturned. Who are the locks on the ballot? Who will narrowly miss out? And who are some of DG’s most under-appreciated stalwarts? All these questions answered and so much more. Check out Part 1, with Part 2 to follow tomorrow.

