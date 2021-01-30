FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-24-16) WWE Royal Rumble post-show with live callers including on-site correspondent talking Becky-Charlotte, Owens-Ambrose, New Day-Usos (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the January 24, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks break down the entire Royal Rumble PPV for two-and-a-half hours with live calls and emails, plus a live perspective from a Rumble attendee at the very end of the Livecast. They discuss Triple H’s Rumble win, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose, The Usos vs. The New Day, and more.

