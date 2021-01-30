VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Royal Rumble, Peacock-WWE Network from new angles, Belair, WandaVision, New Japan New Beginning, Fight Forever, WWE’s disparaging of Legends (75 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this, the fourth episode of the new VIP-exclusive weekly series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The Peacock-WWE Network deal and some new ways it could be helpful for Peacock and eventually develop into a home base for Raw (or part of Raw!).

WandaVision and a conversation about TV shows it’s honoring from Dick Van Dyke to Modern Family.

Rich’s picks for the Royal Rumble and someone who’s never been in a Rumble before who is almost for sure going to be showcased mid-match for several minutes.

Is Bianca Belair being produced properly or is she projecting too much brashness for the role they’re putting her in?

New Beginning in Nagoya talking points including the results of Tanahashi vs. Shingo Takago for Never Openweight Title and Great O-Kan vs. Hiroshi Tenzan.

Conversation about his debut Pro Wrestling Torch Weekly Newsletter column on how WWE hurts themselves and the Legends they continually disparage. (Reference Link: https://vip.pwtorch.com/2021/ 01/27/vip-fann-the- presentation-of-legends-in- wwe-is-unfair-to-wrestlers- and-fans-1705/)

01/27/vip-fann-the- presentation-of-legends-in- wwe-is-unfair-to-wrestlers- and-fans-1705/) Thoughts on Tony Deppen’s “Fight Forever” special fundraiser for wrestlers and whether they reached their goal, plus Rich’s thoughts on his interview with Deppen earlier this week.

Email the show with response to this episode or questions for future episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller” and the “Everything Mailbag with Rich & Zack”: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO