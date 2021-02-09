Raw viewership low but demo ranking tops cable, plus Steve Austin show ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.22 rating, among the lowest of all time for the series (only two episodes in history have drawn lower than a 1.21 rating).

In the key 18-49 adult demographic, Raw drew a 0.48 rating, the lowest of the year and down from last week’s small post-Royal Rumble bump of 0.58. It was still enough to put Raw on top of the cable rankings for the night, as two of the three hours finished in the top two spots, and the third hour finishing at no. 4 (behind “Below Deck” on Bravo).

The hourly ratings were as follows:

1.821

1.735

1.589

In the male 18-34 demo, Raw drew a 0.34 rating, the lowest of the year. Last week’s AEW Dynamite drew 0.18 in that demo last week. Last Friday’s Smackdown drew a 0.41 in that demo.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.66 rating (0.44 above this week’s rating). Two years ago, Raw drew a 1.74. Three years ago, Raw drew a 2.13.

“Straight Up Steve Austin” on USA Network drew a 0.23 demo rating and finished no. 18 among all cable shows. It immediately followed Raw on USA Network last night.

