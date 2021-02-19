2/19 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bryan & Cesaro & Owens vs. Corbin & Uso & Sami, Edge speaks, final Elimination Chamber hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 19, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-Cole introduced the show as cameras panned ThunderDome. It’s award-winning and critically acclaimed, if you hadn’t heard.

-Edge made his full ring entrance. They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who talked about Edge’s opportunity to choose his opponent for WrestleMania. Edge said it’s good to be back on Smackdown. He talked about Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Title against the winner of the Smackdown Chamber. He said the decision he makes is the biggest of his career. Reigns’s music interrupted.

Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso walked out together. Heyman stared at Reigns as they walked to the ring. They showed a graphic of the six wrestlers in the Smackdown Chamber. Cole said Reigns knows whomever he faces won’t be 100 percent or event 50 percent after being beaten to hell inside the Chamber. Graves said so bad it, because they should have won the Royal Rumble if they wanted a better chance.

Reigns & Co. entered the ring and stared at Edge. Edge stared back. A loud “You suck!” was piped in. Reigns said there aren’t 13 to choose from, there’s just one. He said he can pick “a main eventer or thee main eventer.” Edge said Reigns claimed last week he saw fear. He said he played him like a fiddle and he didn’t realize it. Edge said he cannot acknowledge Reigns as “the main event of WrestleMania.” He said last week he saw Reigns do something he never did before – he lost his cool. “That made me realize you need me to be the main event of WrestleMania,” he said. He said whomever he chooses to face is the main event of WM. He said he looks in Reigns’s eyes and sees he’s insecure.

Edge said he will acknowledge that Reigns is in his prime, a once-in-a-generation main eventer. He said he’s cracking under the pressure, yet he hasn’t even focused on him yet. He asked him if he really wants him to focus on him. “Check your ego and think about it long and hard,” he said. Reigns said nothing. Out came Sami Zayn to his music.

Sami, with two camera guys, said it’s one thing to be disrespected each week by WWE management, but to be disrespected by two top stars in the industry is another thing. He said they aren’t realizing that he’s the real threat. He said he is the master strategist, which should worry them. He told Reigns he respects him, but he’s the Champion of the People. He called his camera guys into the ring. He told them to get this iconic shot of him pointing at the WrestleMania sign. He said Sami is going to WrestleMania. Jey kicked Sami, having heard enough. Edge kept staring intensely at Reigns. Reigns stared back. Reigns put his hands behind his back and whispered something into edge’s ear. He stepped back and looked for recognition of what he said. Then Reigns backed away. Edge might have appeared a bit shaken by what Reigns said.

(Keller’s Analysis: More stellar performances from everyone. The mysterious whisper by Reigns that seemed to shake up Edge a little is a great cliffhanger or spark for speculation for days to come. I appreciate so much how understated everyone is. Edge doesn’t seem physically intimidating, but his verbal performances and body language are so strong, it’s selling the match. Edge seemed to be ruling out NXT as an option. )

-The announcers wondered what Reigns just said to Edge. They pivoted to hyping the six-man tag team main event. They also hyped “Ding Dong Hello” with Bayley would take place later.

-Big E made his way to the ring. [c]

-A sponsored clip aired of Big E, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

-Big E sat at ringside. He had his feet soaking in hot water while sitting on a couch and eating some sort of TV dinner.

-Shinsuke Nakamura made his ring entrance.

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed Crews. Crews said he’s a charity case, and Big E has never respected him and gotten to know him. He said his ancestors are Nigerian Royalty and if he talked to them like he talked to him, he’d have lost his tongue. He said he’ll beat Nakamura and then get what he deserves. He then made his ring entrance.

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. APOLLO CREWS

When Cole asked, Big E said he’s given Crews enough IC Title matches already. Cole asked if he’s intimidated by Crews, as Crews suggested. Big E said no. Crews slidekicked Nakamura to ringside, bumping into his snack tray. He then threw Nakamura into teh lap of Big E. Big E stood and told Crews to keep playing and testing him like that. They cut to a break. [c]

Crews was in control against Nakamura after the break. Nakamura overshot a bit on an enzuigiri. He followed up with several more kicks. Crews lifted Nakamura a minute later, but Nakamura slipped out and applied an armbar and pinned him.

WINNER: Nakamura in 6:00.

-A frustrated Crews attacked Nakamura after the match and threw him into the ringside barricade. Crews walked toward Big E. Crews yanked the top of the ring steps off of the base. Big E told him to set the stair piece down and walk away. “It’s done, it’s over,” he yelled. Crews put it down. Big E turned his back and went to check on Nakamura. Crews then charged from behind and hit him with the steps. Then he clotheslined Nakamura over the barricade. Crews aid it’s not over until he says so. Crews bent over and said it’s not over. Big writhed in pain. Crews picked up the stair piece and threw it into the ring. Crews kicked Big E over and then threw him back into the ring. Big E was on his back and struggling to move. The ref stepped between Crews and Big E. Big E then had a chance to roll to the floor. Crews threw the steps onto Big E on the floor. The camera didn’t show the impact. The ref called for medics to help. [c]

-They replayed the stair incident and then showed Big E being put on a rolling gurney. Seth Rollins walked past Big E in an outfit Mr. Furley from “Three’s Company” would have admired. He said what happened was a tragedy, and he knows about that because his so-called friends turned their backs on him. He said he understands Big E’s pain.

A video package aired with highlights and a musical score of what happened last week with Seth’s speech to wrestlers, the wrestlers walking out on him, and Seth attacking Cesaro. They used a most unflattering filter on Seth for the replays.

Seth said he’s still suffering, and it’s unacceptable. He said he and his lawyers drafted a formal compliant letter for WWE officials, and legal action is pending. He said he will win. He said he stated in his letter that months of planning went into planning his big moment. He said it was ruined by a bunch of losers. He said Cesaro ruined his homecoming and made it about him. He said whatever happens to Cesaro, he asked for it. He said anyone who follows in Cesaro’s footsteps will pay. “We are strong, we are powerful, we are winners!” he said. “Embrace the vision. Thank you, good night.”

-Graves told Cole to embrace the vision. Cole hyped the six-man tag team main event.

-They showed Kevin Owens backstage learning on a rolling crate. Edge walked up to him. They smiled and shook hands. Edge said he appreciates that when Owens gets knocked down, he gets back up. Owens said if anyone appreciated that, it’d be him. Owens said the last two months have been hell since he’s been so close to winning the Universal Title. Owens said he’s totally focused on winning the Chamber. Edge said he hopes he wins because he’d like to face him at WrestleMania. Edge said he really meant it.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the idea of presenting scenarios of someone winning the Chamber, beating Reigns, and Edge choosing to face the. It can perhaps create a little doubt to the idea that there’s only one outcome worth considering at the Chamber regarding the Universal Title.)

-They showed Big E being rolled to the ambulance. [c]

(2) RUBY RIOTT & LIV MORGAN vs. TAMINA & NATALYA

Tamina overpowered Riott early. Riott tagged in Morgan, who kicked away at Tamina. Tamina punched Morgan out of mid-air when she went for a springboard back elbow. Natalya tagged in and took it to Morgan, driving her hard into the corner. Graves loved Natalya’s aggression. Billie Kay skipped to the ring. Tamina gave Riott a spinning uranage for the win. Kay entered the ring and celebrated with them. Natalya shoved her. Tamina kicked her. Natalya raised Tamina’s arm.

WINNERS: Natalya & Tamina in 2:00.

-A video package aired on Sasha Banks at the Daytona 500. She said it was such an honor to be there.

-Backstage Edge was on his iPhone when King Corbin walked up to him. He said as he stands next to him, it feels like the main event of WrestleMania. Edge said, “Interesting.” Corbin said Edge made his name on Smackdown, but things have changed. He said he’s wearing a 10,000 dollar suit and a 30,000 dollar “timepiece.” Edge showed him his “timepiece,” his iPhone – it tells you the time, takes pictures, texts, emails, does everything. Corbin looked disgusted and walked off.

(Keller’s Analysis: Edge playing it straight and low key made that humor so much more effective. Corbin was a good foil.)

-They showed the Bayley talk show set getting set up. [c]

-“Ding Dong, Hello”: Bayley introduced the second episode ever of her show. She opened the door and in walked her guests, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. They tried to fit through the door at once, but couldn’t. Bayley said losing the Women’s Tag Titles helped her find herself with a new talk show. She said there are rumors she might replace Ellen. Jax said, “The best thing you did was get rid of Sasha, she’s so fake and phony.” Jax said Sasha walks around like she’s the sexiest thing on TV. “Hello, look at me,” Jax said. She said she’s so annoying and she just wants to squash her.

Out walked Reginald who said he can’t sit back and let them slander the name of Sasha Banks. She said Sasha is bold and timeless, whereas Jax and Baszler are like boxed wine – weak and disposable. Bayley asked Reginald to use her door to enter the show. Jax got in Reginald’s face. She said if she chooses to team with her new sidekick, Bianca Belair, they’ll be former champions.

Sasha came out to her music next. Bayley yelled, “Use the door. Use the door!” Sasha walked up to Reginald and told him not to speak for her. She said the Smackdown Title belt she’s wearing means she makes the rules. She let out that laugh, which was interrupted by Bianca Belair. Belair skipped to the ring and addressed Reginald first. She said she isn’t anyone’s sidekick. She told Sasha that her winning the Rumble means she is the EST of the division. Reginald interrupted her and said they are all on the same team, and they should all be fighting them. He suggested the three of them take on Jax, Baszler, and Bayley. Jax was all for it. Jax’s music played. Cole asked, “Is this actually going to happen?” [c]

(3) SASHA BANKS & BIANCA BELAIR & REGINALD vs. BAYLEY & NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER

Cole said Adam Pearce made the match official during the break. Cole said Reginald seems smitten with Sasha. Bayley wrestled in her talk show clothes. She took off his shoes and wrestled in her socks. Reginald tagged in at 2:00 and faced off against the much larger Jax. They locked up. Jax just stood there and didn’t budge, then shoved Reginald down. She said she’s not boxed wine, she’s expensive. Jax charged at Reginald, but Reginald ducked. Jax knocked him down seconds later, but Reginald avoided her follow-up legdrop. Graves said that has to hurt her tailbone. Reginald dove at Jax, but Jax caught him. Banks and Belair dropkicked Reginald who fell onto Jax. The ref counted to three. Cole said Jax has to be humiliated losing to Reginald. Belair swung her hair and smiled and high-dived everyone.

WINNERS: Reginald & Belair & Banks in 4:00.

-Backstage, Kayla said it was a shocking end for everyone. She then interviewed Cesaro. Cesaro said Seth thinks he was out there patronizing him, but he’s wrong. He said like everyone else, he was hoping he had changed. He said everyone knows Seth’s accomplishments, and everyone was hoping for him to come back and make an impact as the leader they know he can be, but instead he returned as the same smug, condescending SOB who left. He said that’s why they all left, and he hasn’t forgotten his cowardly attack. He said he wants to keep his momentum rolling tonight and into Sunday. Edge walked up to Cesaro and said not many people around there have grit, but he does. Cesaro said he’ll see him at the main event of WrestleMania.

-Rey Mysterio and Dominik walked onto the stage. [c]

(4) REY MYSTERIO & DOMINIK vs. CHAD GABLE & OTIS

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode joined the announcers on commentary. Gable took Dominik down with wrestling early. Dominik came back with an overhead arm toss and dropkick followed by a nice kip up. Chad tagged out to Otis. Otis knocked Dominik down. Rey tagged in and leaped at Otis. Otis caught him and powerslammed him. He splashed him. Gable entered the ring and instrcuted Otis to run the ropes before doing the splash, but he was in the ring for more than five seconds, to the ref DQ’d them. Dolph said, “Follow the rules, it’s simple.”

WINNERS: Mysterio & Dominik in 1:00.

-Gable instructed Otis to leap off the second rope and splash Rey. Otis did.

(Keller’s Analysis: Looks like Gable, little by little, is turning Otis into a heel. Who would have predicted last year that a segment in early 2021 with these two teams would be more about Otis & Gable than the Mysterios?)

-Edge approached Daniel Bryan. He thanked him for fighting to get his career back, and that got his wheels spinning that maybe he could too. Bryan said he has a big decision coming up, and he’d like to make it easier for him. He said if he wins the Chamber match and then beats Reigns, he asked Edge to choose him to face at WrestleMania. Edge said that’d be a dream match. Bryan said some might say it’s long overdo. [c]

-Cole and Graves commented on the prior tag match outcome.

-Backstage Owens, Bryan, and Cesaro talked about their match up next. They cited evidence of whether Bryan could Owens because of how many times he turned on his friends. Bryan said there’s a big name he’s missing, and he should have made a list. Owens said they don’t have to worry about that. He said he thought they were coming for him last week so he decided to strike first, but tonight they don’t have to worry about that. He said they’re a team and he really wants to win. He said they don’t have to worry about a stunner tonight, but on Sunday they should worry. He walked away. Cesaro shrugged to Bryan and said, “At least he’s honest.” Bryan asked, “Is he?”

-Carmella backstage, sipping wine, asked Reginald what he was doing earlier. Reginald said he was preparing her wine, making sure it was the perfect temperature and letting it breath. Carmella asked if they’re going to play games now. She said she saw him out there. Reginald was worried, but Carmella said she’s not mad and he’ll do the right thing. She struck a threatening tone if he doesn’t. She spit out the wine and said it’s disgusting and ordered him to get her another glass.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They hyped Jax & Baszler vs. Banks & Belair in a WWE Tag Team Title match at Elimination Chamber.

-Sami made his ring entrance first for the six-man tag team match. Then Corbin. And finally Jey Uso. Sami and Jey had heated words over the superkick earlier in the night. Edge then made his way out to watch. [c]

(5) DANIEL BRYAN & KEVIN OWENS & CESARO vs. JEY USO & SAMI ZAYN & KING CORBIN

Edge joined the announcers at ringside. Edge was soft-talking on commentary, maybe acting a bit too chill (or rehearsing for National Public Radio). Cesaro waved at Sami’s camera guys at ringside. Edge said Reigns won’t admit it, but Reigns is showing signs of being intimidated. Edge said he is studying the match and he’d be a moron if he didn’t, and he’s not rushing into his decision. Graves asked if he’s secretly hoping for a certain wrestler to take out Reigns before he makes his decision. Edge said he fought back to be there for his first love and he should be main eventing WrestleMania. Sami and Corbin argued. Cesaro tagged in and went after Sami aggressively. Edge said he plays mental games and he will continue to do. Cesaro gave Sami the Cesaro Swing. Sami tagged in Cesaro, but Cesaro dropped him and gave him a Cesaro Swing. Cesaro collapsed after a couple revolutions. Corbin was a big subject for that move. They cut to an break. [c]

Back live, Cesaro was swinging Corbin. Even though Cesaro collapsed before the break, Cole went with the scheduled line: “Cesaro is still swinging Corbin.” Apparently they were going to pretend the swing went on during the whole break. Jey tagged in and went after Cesaro. Heyman joined the announcers on commentary. Heyman took issue with Reigns being called him client. Heyman said Reigns is his boss. Cole asked if he’s out there because he’s nervous. Edge called him a motormouth. Edge asked Heyman, “What if Jey Uso wins?” Heyman said it’s a good question, but he isn’t telling them his plan.

Bryan and Sami battled rapid-fire for a while. KO landed a running cannonball off the ring apron onto Jey at ringside. Sami landed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cesaro broke up the cover. Edge said this is just a sample of the chaos that will occur on Sunday. Cole went into a hyperventilating pitch for the Chamber structure. Bryan applied a Yes Lock mid-ring; Sami tapped out.

WINNER: Bryan & Owens & Cesaro.

-After the match, everyone took turns giving each other signature moves, one after another. Edge entered and gave Jey a spear. Reigns entered and gave Edge a spear. Reigns stood over Edge and stared down at him as Cole frantically plugged Sunday’s PPV.

