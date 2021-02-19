UPDATED: GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 lineup, Moxley set for return to Bloodsport to face Smith Jr.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 will air tomorrow night at 7p.m. EST on fite.tv and bloodsport.watch. The main event will see Jon Moxley take on Davey Boy Smith Jr. Moxley appeared at the end of Bloodsport 4 last weekend in a video package where he challenged Smith to a match at Bloodsport 5.

The complete lineup features Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Jeff Cobb vs. Tom Lawler, J.R. Kratos vs. Chris Dickinson, Rocky Romero vs. Simon Grimm, Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs, Kal Jack vs. Super Beast, Calvin Tankman vs. Nolan Edward, and Bad Dude Tito vs. Calder McColl.

Radican note: The start time for Bloodsport 5 tonight on Fite.tv and bloodsport.watch is 7p.m. EST. I had incorrectly written that the show will at 8p.m. EST tonight.