Lana has her sights set on big goals, challenges, and achievements in 2021.

In an interview with Solowrestling, Lana outlined the expectations she had for herself as a WWE star. “I want to be a champion,” Lana said. “That is my goal, I see it and I am doing everything I can to achieve it. Every minute of every day I’m working to be the biggest competitor I can be, the biggest WWE Superstar I can be and the biggest artist I can be to tell the greatest stories. I’m giving my all. By the end of the year I want to become a champion and it will be one of the greatest stories of all time.”

Lana has been embroiled in a feud with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the better part of two months. That feud saw her regularly get decimated by Jax and we’ve yet to see Lana get her comeuppance outside of a fluke win over Jax in a tables match. She currently is in a tag team with Naomi.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Lana sure is saying the right things in terms of what her goals are. It’s nice to see that she’s striving for something big. She needs the booking to help her out at some point, though. For too long she’s been defined as a helpless character and only recently has she taken some baby steps to shed that perception. “Champion” as she puts it in this interview can mean a lot of things. Women’s tag team champion is certainly more likely than the Raw Women’s Championship at this point.

