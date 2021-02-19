SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber event.

After the team of Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Reginald defeated Jax, Baszler, and Bayley on Smackdown tonight, it was announced that Belair and Banks would team up to take on the champions with their titles on the line.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match and has teased facing Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Belair further teased that match today while teaming with Banks, but both women put that aside to get the victory.

The Elimination Chamber PPV will air live this Sunday on the WWE Network from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The tone around Banks vs. Belair has been spot on to this point. Neither woman has been overbearing about anything, but both have alluded to what will inevitably be the roots of their full feud should Belair choose Banks for WrestleMania. The fact that they are teaming up on Sunday allows for new storyline seeds to be planted. WWE putting Banks and Belair together in this fashion is a giant clue that the plan is to go with the match at WrestleMania in April.

CATCH-UP: 2/19 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bryan & Cesaro & Owens vs. Corbin & Uso & Sami, Edge speaks, final Elimination Chamber hype