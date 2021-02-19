News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/19 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Thoughts on the build to GCW Bloodsport events, in-depth review of GCW Bloodsport 4 PPV headlined by Cobb vs. Dickinson, preview of GCW Bloodsport 5, more (42 min)

February 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at GCW holding Bloodsport 4 on a different platform instead of airing it on Fite TV. Radican and Fann then conduct an in-depth review of Bloodsport 4 from start to finish with a look at its underground MMA style presentation, utilization of replays, and how the wrestlers adapted to a unique set of rules. The show concludes with a preview of GCW Bloodsport 5 headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Harry Smith Jr.

