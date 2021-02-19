FREE PODCAST 2/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-21-16) WWE Fastlane PPV post-show talking Charlotte vs. Brie, Reigns vs. Ambrose vs. Lesnar, Styles vs. Jericho, Charlotte vs. Brie, Becky, Sasha, more (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the February 21, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Fast Lane PPV Post-Game Show with a full breakdown of WWE’s second PPV of 2016, plus live calls and emails. The show included Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose, A.J. Styles vs. Chris Jericho, Charlotte (w/Ric Flair) vs. Brie Bella, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks vs. Team B.A.D. (Naomi & Tamina), and more.

